The Montana Department of Transportation is improving roads and bridges near Big Sky and West Yellowstone.
Drivers should expect delays along U.S. 191 and Lone Mountain Trail throughout the summer.
Work on three Big Sky bridges will begin next week and run through November.
The bridge deck on U.S. 191 about two miles north of Lone Mountain Trail and the bridge on Lone Mountain Trail near the interaction with U.S. 191 will be repaired and paved with new asphalt. The bridge deck on Lone Mountain Trail near the intersection with Little Coyote Road will be replaced.
There will be single-lane closures on the bridges during construction on weekdays, causing delays of up to 15 minutes.
The department of transportation said the bridges need to be updated because they were built about 50 years ago and can no longer be fixed with regular maintenance.
The department of transportation is also upgrading 23 miles of U.S. 191 between Big Sky and West Yellowstone.
A new guardrail will be installed, bridges over Specimen Creek and the Gallatin River will be repaired and a northbound left-turn lane will be added at Rainbow Point Road. The road will also be repaved from Grayling Creek by U.S. Forest Service Road 986 to Tepee Creek Trailhead by Elk Horn Ranch Road.
The work began earlier this month and will continue through August. Traffic will be restricted to one lane with delays of up to 15 minutes in the area where crews are working on Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. When crews aren’t working, there should be five-minute delays.
The department said the work is needed because wear-and-tear from harsh winters and frequent underground geologic activity has led to cracks and potholes.
