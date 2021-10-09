Students, alumni share Montana State Bobcat cheer at annual homecoming parade in downtown Bozeman By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Oct 9, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 11 Buy Now A Bozeman Police Department squad car rolls down Main Street with a young passenger during the Montana State University homecoming parade on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Buy Now Members of the Montana State University marching band leap in the air while performing in the MSU homecoming parade on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Buy Now Fraternities and sororities from Montana State University ride down Main Street during the MSU homecoming parade on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Children dressed in rain boots and Montana State University garb splashed in puddles around Main Street just before Bobcat-themed floats moseyed by with candy, smiles and waves.MSU’s marching band played a cheerful tune, and the crowd chanted “Go Cats Go!” to beats from the percussion section. Waded Cruzado, the university president, marched with the band and clapped her hands to the drum beats. Champ, the Bobcats’ mascot, motioned to onlookers as he led the Spirit Squad down the street.The Bobcat cheer was all part of the annual Associated Students of Montana State University Homecoming Parade, which is in celebration of the university’s Homecoming Week. This year’s theme was “Bobcat Family Reunion.” Four horses and riders who carried MSU, state of Montana and United States flags headed the parade along with three Bozeman Police Department vehicles.Fraternity members waved from elaborate floats. Their floats featured tropical, Wild West, “‘80s in Bridger,” and various other themes. People marched with flags for mayoral and city commission candidates who are running for election this November. A float from the American Indian Council of MSU wrapped up the parade.Saturday was one of the first times MSU alum Katelyn Gaffri got to visit the homecoming parade as an onlooker. She traveled to Bozeman from Billings for the weekend to see it. It was a nice welcome home, she said.Before Gaffri graduated from MSU with degrees in community health and interior design, she spent two years serving as the spirit and traditions chair for the Program Activities and Campus Events Board. That meant she planned the university’s homecoming parades and usually worked at them.“Now I actually get to participate and just watch and enjoy,” she said. “I’m pretty hard to disappoint, but I was just going to be excited about this regardless.” Caitlyn Upton, an MSU graduate with a degree in community health, headed back to Bozeman from California on Friday to celebrate homecoming and visit her friends and sorority, she said.Upton got into town at midnight, then showed up at Main Street ready for the parade two hours before it began. She and Gaffri both wore blue and gold Bobcat-themed attire to the event.“I think (the parade) is necessary, especially with everything that happened in 2020 with (the coronavirus),” Gaffri said. “Everybody is finally, to some degree, getting back to normalcy.”The parade was one of several events the university put on this week in celebration of Homecoming Week.On Monday, the festivities kicked off with the university’s long-standing tradition of lighting up the “M.” Tuesday was “Bobcat Family Day,” which meant students and alumni could share photos of their Bobcat family on social media.Thursday featured a “Career Fair” at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse and two awards ceremonies. Friday was “Blue and Gold Friday,” so people dressed up in their best blue and gold attire.After the parade on Saturday, people could spend the afternoon attending a Homecoming Tailgate and a football game between the Montana State Bobcats and Cal Poly Mustangs at Bobcat Stadium. 