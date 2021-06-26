Firefighters from around Gallatin County responded Saturday afternoon to a building burning near the intersection of Blackwood Road and Lehrkind Road north of Gallatin Gateway.
Flames from the structure fire emitted a cloud of black smoke west of Bozeman around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Engines from the Gallatin Gateway Fire Department, Bridger Fire Department, Bozeman Fire, Central Valley Fire District and Hyalite Fire Department could be seen near the area of the fire.
Central Valley Fire District Fire Marshall Bruce Hennequin did not have specific information about the fire when reached Saturday afternoon and directed questions to the Gallatin Gateway Fire Department
Calls to the Gallatin Gateway Fire Department were not immediately returned Saturday afternoon.
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available. Chronicle staff photographer Samuel Wilson contributed to this report.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.