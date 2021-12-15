Storm dumps snow in Bozeman, Bridger Bowl opening Tuesday By Bret Hauff Chronicle Staff Writer Bret Hauff Author email Dec 15, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Hannah Miller carries her son, Sullivan, 1, and pulls another son, Otis, 3, up a hill in Gallatin County Regional Park on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. 8 to 10 inches of snow fell on Bozeman on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Old Man Winter, is that you?An 8- to 10-inch blanket of wet and heavy snow covered Bozeman on Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. No major crashes were reported in the city as of midmorning, according to Bozeman Police Department.Just 2 to 3 inches of snow fell west of the city at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, but some areas in southern Gallatin County, near West Yellowstone, saw as much as 12 to 18 inches of snow in the past 24 hours, said Jim Brusda, NWS Great Falls lead forecaster. Big Sky Resort reported 10 inches of snowfall overnight. Bridger Bowl Ski Area, which delayed its opening last week, saw 6 to 7 inches of snow at the top of its Alpine lift and “a little bit more” at the top of its Bridger lift, spokesperson Erin O’Connor said.“It doesn’t look a heck of a lot better,” she said. “It’s better, for sure, just not good enough.”The nonprofit ski area plans to open to passholders Tuesday. It again plans to host limited services over the weekend, including pass pickup, retail operations and dining services at the Jim Bridger Lodge.Temperatures near freezing Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, rather than well below, meant precipitation in the region was more reminiscent of springtime than mid-December.“It was cold enough for snow, but not cold enough for dry, fluffy snow,” Brusda said. Buy Now Nate Lillyblad shovels snow in a yard off Willson Avenue in Bozeman on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. 8 to 10 inches of snow fell on Bozeman on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Snow accumulates on the highest branches of a tree in Bozeman on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. 8 to 10 inches of snow fell on Bozeman on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America But colder weather may creep south Montana soon. Temperatures are expected to dip to highs in the single digits east and north of Gallatin County on Thursday night into Friday, and a and the cold-weather pattern may sink into Bozeman but is expected to “stall” between Three Forks and Bozeman, Brusda said.About a half-inch of snow is expected around Bozeman on Friday. Anyone planning to travel east or north of Bozeman on Friday or Saturday should prepare for “very cold winter temperatures,” Brusda said.The cold may allow for around-the-clock snowmaking operations at Bridger Bowl, O’Connor said. The settled base snow depth mid-mountain at the ski area was 25 inches Wednesday, but “the lower mountain really needed some help,” she said.Uphill travel at Bridger Bowl is scheduled to close at sundown on Sunday to provide mountain operations time and space to perform avalanche mitigation and prepare the ski area for skiers and snowboarders riding the lifts on Tuesday.The wet, heavy snow is good for the region — it creates denser snowpack that retains its moisture longer than dry, fluffy snow — but Wednesday’s snowfall totals are not near enough to impact the regional drought, Brusda said. Buy Now Sunlight filters through snow falling from trees in Bozeman on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. 8 to 10 inches of snow fell on Bozeman on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Rain and snow totals since October have been average for the region, but hot and dry weather in June, July and August has left southwest Montana well below normal precipitation."In the big picture, it's great to have but it's not the tipping bucket," Brusda said. 