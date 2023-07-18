Residential Construction

Tyvek covers the outside of a new 118-unit apartment complex in west Bozeman on Nov. 18, 2020, at the corner of North 27th Avenue and West Oak Street.

 RACHEL LEATHE/ CHRONICLE

We’ve had hundreds of responses so far to our call for reader questions about this year’s round of property reappraisals. Among the most common (slightly paraphrased):

Where the $#& are these numbers coming from?

The simple answer is they’re the state revenue department’s best effort to estimate the market value for each residential property in the state as of Jan. 1, 2022. In legal terms, appraised value is the price the department thinks a property would sell for between “a willing buyer and a willing seller.”


