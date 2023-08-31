Paul G. Hatfield Federal Courthouse
The Paul G. Hatfield Federal Courthouse in Helena, Montana on July 26, 2023. 

 Mara Silvers/MTFP

An attorney representing the Montana Attorney General’s Office and the Office of Public Instruction argued in federal court Monday that a state law restricting drag story hours and certain performances should take effect while a legal challenge against it continues — and that the lawsuit itself is misguided.

The groups bringing the case against House Bill 359, including private businesses, individuals, arts organizations and LGBTQ+ community groups, countered that the law should remain on hold for the time being, citing concerns about free speech violations and unconstitutional vagueness in the law’s definitions and restrictions.

The hearing came weeks after U.S. District Court Judge Brian Morris issued a temporary restraining order against enforcement of HB 359. That ruling was handed down days before the annual Montana Pride celebration was scheduled to take place in Helena.


