A controversial initiative to amend the Montana Constitution to cap residential property tax growth failed to garner enough signatures to make the November ballot.
The deadline to gather enough signatures for Constitutional Initiative 121 was June 17. The Montana Secretary of State's Office said it fell short of the more than 60,300 signatures needed to make the ballot.
The initiative, modeled off California's Proposition 13, sought to limit yearly fluctuations of residential property value to either 2% or the inflation rate — whichever is lower — using 2019 as the base year for valuations. Properties built after Jan. 1, 2019 or that have changed ownership since the base year would not qualify for the tax cap. Put more simply, the initiative would place strict limits on how much homeowners have to pay in property tax and how fast those taxes can increase.
Matthew Monforton, a Bozeman attorney and former state lawmaker who co-sponsored the initiative, said they would look to bring a new initiative next year.
“The Legislature is addicted to overtaxing homeowners. This is a problem that is not going away,” Monforton said in a written statement to the Chronicle. “We will circulate a new initiative beginning in June 2023, which will give us plenty of time to qualify for the November 2024 ballot.”
The initiative made headlines and was in and out of court since the start of the year. In January, it was hit with a lawsuit alleging it was unconstitutional and requesting signature gathering be stopped. A district court judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking the campaign from gathering signatures, which was lifted 10 days later. Another judge dismissed the lawsuit against the initiative in April.
The initiative drew a wide range of criticism from both liberal and conservative groups. Sixteen statewide organizations banded together to form the Know the Consequences: No on CI-121 campaign, creating “the largest and most diverse coalition in Montana ballot measure history,” according to a press release the coalition sent out Thursday.
A significant criticism of the initiative is that by capping residential property taxes, Montana would have to find the revenue they would have gotten from those property taxes elsewhere. Passing the initiative would just move the tax burden to small businesses and agricultural producers, opponents argued.
The Know the Consequences coalition represented a wide variety of groups who opposed the initiative, with members including the Montana Association of Realtors, Montana Chamber of Commerce, Montana Farm Bureau, Montana Farmers Union, and Montana Budget and Policy Center, among others.
“Working together with such a broad and diverse coalition ultimately led to CI-121’s defeat,” said Walter Schweitzer, president of the Montana Farmers Union.
“I’m proud of Montana voters,” Schweitzer said. “They had a look at CI-121, they thought about the negative consequences, and they said no.”
Montana Farm Bureau said they are committed to identifying alternatives for tax relief in Montana, but CI-121 was a bad idea.
“These are issues that need to be dealt with thorough debate and decision making, not knee-jerk reactions through the initiative process,” said John Youngberg, former MFB president.
The Montana Association of Realtors released a public video explaining their opposition to CI-121. They agreed that property tax reform is needed, but that amending the constitution is the wrong way to go about it.
The initiative also creates a powerful tax incentive to not sell your home, the realtor association argued, which will only make the housing shortage worse.
Monforton, who co-sponsored the initiative with Montana State Auditor Troy Downing, said a big reason it failed was the temporary restraining order on signature gathering for ten days in January. The judge who made the decision didn’t give the initiative sponsors any notice, according to Monforton.
“For months, many of the voters we solicited for signatures told us they had not signed because they believed that (the judge's) ruling was still in effect,” Monforton said.
He also cited the “hundreds of thousands of dollars” the opposition coalition poured into the campaign “to preserve a property tax system that punishes homeowners.”
The Secretary of State’s office also rejected nearly 20,000 signatures because they ruled the brochure used for signature gathering incorrectly underlined the wrong position of the initiative text, according to Monforton.