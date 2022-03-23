It’s the letter of the law and a spiritual reflection of Montana. It’s prescient. Others don’t have it.
That is how the Montana Constitution was described at an event held by Montana State University and the Montana Free Press Tuesday commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Montana Constitutional Convention.
The main attraction was a panel — moderated by author Sarah Vowell and Montana Free Press founder and editor-in-chief John Adams — featuring former Senator and U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus, former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot, longtime Montana political journalist Chuck Johnson, former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Denise Juneau and constitutional convention delegate Mae Nan Ellingson.
The panel covered key events leading to the need for a new constitution, major provisions in the document and how the document relates to the present day.
The convention a half-century ago was no small feat. One hundred delegates from across the state came together, sat alphabetically — putting aside differences and party allegiances — to create the document.
“I’m so proud of so many things in our constitution, most namely being that we believed in government and representative democracy,” Ellingson said.
There were quite a few contributing factors as to why people wanted a new constitution, Baucus said. For example, people had grown tired of the 1889 constitution because the state was controlled by the Anaconda Mining Company.
Ellingson added that the president of the 1889 Constitutional Convention was William Andrews Clark, one of the Butte Copper Kings.
Baucus, who worked with the convention’s chairman Leo Graybill, said that a big advantage at the 1972 Constitutional Convention was that Montana’s a small state, small enough for people to know one another and know what others need.
“We know each other, that helps us do something that’s right for our kids and our grandkids,” Baucus said.
One aspect the panel touched upon was the constitution’s inclusion of a guarantee for Native American cultural education in Montana schools.
Tyerra Roan, a student at MSU, read the testimony of two high school students from Fort Peck, Mavis Scott and Diana Leuppe, that was given at the convention.
Scott and Leuppe’s testimony advocated for what would eventually become the provision in the constitution guaranteeing Native American cultural education in the constitution.
“We would like, very simply, our history, our culture and our identity,” Roan said, reading from the testimony.
Juneau thanked Roan for her reading of Scott’s testimony.
“I think it shows the power of advocacy, and how representation matters, and how people want to see themselves reflected in the founding documents,” Juneau said.
Though the education article of the constitution included a provision to recognize and include Native American cultural education in Montana schools, it was not until 1999 when Juneau’s mother, former state Rep. Carol Juneau, introduced the Indian Education for All act, that the state began progress on the matter.
Juneau said that the education initiative began to gain momentum when the legislature began funding Indian Education for All thanks to a 2005 Montana Supreme Court Decision.
“It was a renaissance in 2005 when things became more defined for Indian Education for All,” Juneau said.
Before the 1972 Constitutional Convention, important meetings in the legislature were closed to the public and the press, longtime political journalist Chuck Johnson said.
Johnson covered the convention for the Associated Press while still enrolled at the University of Montana.
That all changed with the Right to Know provision in the Montana Bill of Right — a provision that Bozeman delegate Dorothy Eck played a key role in creating, Johnson said.
But it was not a perfect solution by any means, Johnson added.
He referred to legal challenges to the Right to Know provision, including a February decision by the Montana Supreme Court that allows legislators to meet in closed meetings once again, only if those meetings are below the quorum level.
“I would argue that it is a critical part of the constitution,” Johnson said. “People need to know what their government is doing to know if they support the government or don’t support the government.”
Former Gov. Marc Racicot weighed in on the meaning of the oath of office created by the constitution.
The oath is a commitment to the letter of the law, but also to the spirit of the document, he said. It’s not a party that the oath is sworn to, but to the people.
“Remember that this form of government that we choose, we can walk away from,” Racicot said. “It’s our choice to make, but it’s incredibly delicate, because it depends on each and every one of us every single day making that commitment.”
Racicot said that the country is in a significant moment of turmoil, that there is a feeling that things are fraying at the edges and being torn at the seams.
Baucus added that if a convention were held today, a completely different document would be produced.
Constitutional convention delegate Mae Nan Ellingson helped to write the constitution’s preamble, and recited it toward the close of the panel’s discussion.
“I think that the republic is at risk as a result of our inability to read those words in the preamble and to weave them in every facet of our lives,” Racicot said.