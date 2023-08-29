ballots
A voter drops off a ballot for a special election at the Gallatin County Courthouse on April 28.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

A coalition of former Republican officials and a longtime third-party candidate are pushing a pair of constitutional amendment ballot initiatives for the 2024 cycle that would fundamentally alter Montana’s elections in what they describe as an effort to “reform our broken political system.”

The most substantive proposal would create a system of top-four open primaries for most state and federal elections in Montana, regardless of party. That would replace the current system — in which a voter can participate in the partisan primary of their choice — with a primary akin to those the state holds for judicial elections.

Under the proposal, the four candidates with the most votes would advance to the general election, whether Democrat, Republican or otherwise, something the initiative backers say would create a more pluralistic government that doesn’t concentrate power in the hands of party leadership.


This story was originally published by Montana Free Press at montanafreepress.org.

