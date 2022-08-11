Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The largest utility company in Montana submitted a request to the state’s Public Service Commission for a “substantial” rate increase for residential electric and natural gas.

If approved by the PSC, the average residential NorthWestern Energy customer would see a rate increase of $22.76 a month, or more than 25%, on their electric bill and $7.57 a month for natural gas, an over 11% increase, with typical customers using 750 kilowatt-hours per month and 65 therms per month respectively. That amounts to nearly $364 a year more.

“This will be one of the most important dockets that the Commission considers through the remainder of this year and then on into next year as we work through the process,” said PSC counsel Lucas Hamilton, who characterized the increase request as “substantial.”

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.