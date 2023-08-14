Let the news come to you

The state of Montana was billed nearly $95,000 in total by the three expert witnesses the Attorney General’s Office utilized in the Held v. Montana climate change trial, two of whom the state never called to testify, according to records the Daily Montanan requested for paid invoices in the case.

The three expert witnesses were Terry Anderson, a self-identified “climate economist” and Hoover Institution fellow; neuropsychologist Debra Sheppard; and climatologist Judith Curry.

Anderson charged the state $27,125, according to invoices he billed the state of Montana. He testified at the trial, though some of the data he provided was deemed to be incorrect by attorneys for the plaintiffs.


