A new housing task force was launched by the governor Thursday to try and tackle housing issues in the state.
The Housing Advisory Council was created from an executive order signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte. The task force will provide recommendations to the Montana Legislature, the governor and state agencies on measures that could increase affordable housing supply in the state and possible regulatory changes to lower building costs.
The 26-member task force’s first meeting is scheduled for July 20, and is open to the public. The task force is set to dissolve by July 1, 2023, unless it is rescinded or renewed earlier.
“It’s critical we increase Montanans’ access to affordable, attainable housing, which is why today I launched a housing task force to get to the bottom of the problem and provide solutions to get us out of it,” Gianforte said in a news release.
Bozeman residents Mark Egge, a former member of the Bozeman Planning Board, and Eugene Graf, owner of E.G. Construction, were appointed to the task force, which includes environmental health specialists, a bipartisan group of four legislators, economists, realtors and others.
Chris Dorrington, the director of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, was appointed chair of the task force.
Dorrington said in an interview with the Chronicle that the governor wants to get to the bottom of the housing problem.
The task force has two target dates, Oct. 15 and Dec. 15, to provide reports to Gianforte, Dorrington said.
Those reports are supposed to provide strategies or recommendations focused on expanding Montana’s construction workforce, reforming land use regulations and reforming zoning restrictions that prevent supply from increasing to meet demand, according to the executive order.
“Housing is an issue, housing is a challenge, how can we increase the supply and decrease the cost,” Dorrington said.
The release from the governor’s office noted that private residential construction costs increased by 18.4% nationally between March 2021 and March 2022. The release linked that increase in cost to regulations “at every level of government.”
A report from the National Association of Home Builders, a national trade association and lobbying group, indicated that regulations added $93,870 to the construction cost of a new home — a 44% increase from 2011.
That regulatory cost accounts for about 23% of the final price of a new home, according to the report.
According to housing data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the rental vacancy rate in Montana for the last decade has hovered below 7%. For example, in 2011 the rental vacancy rate was 4.9% and peaked at 6.9% in 2017.
Last year, the rate dipped to 4.1%.
Montana’s rate is one of the worst in the country, surpassed only by Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, New Jersey and Delaware.
Much of the western region of the U.S. has rental vacancy rates below 5%.
There are 910 active short-term rentals in Bozeman, according to the AirBnB and VRBO data aggregator AirDNA. Of those, 90% are entire home rentals.
For comparison, there are 114 apartments and homes available to rent in Bozeman on Apartments.com — the site had the most listings compared to Zillow, Zumper and Trulia.
There are 293 residential homes for sale in Bozeman, according to the Bozeman Real Estate Group’s market report.
The median price for a single-family home in Bozeman is $899,500.
A study from Carnegie Mellon University on the effect that AirBnB’s have on long-term rentals stated that “Airbnb mildly cannibalizes the long-term rental supply,” but the effects can be greater in larger or popular markets.
The study urged that lawmakers should strike a balance between local renters’ affordable housing concerns and local short-term rental hosts’ income needs.
Regulation of short-term rentals at the state level is limited, at best. Montana law considers a short-term rental as a home that charges people to stay there for 30 days or less. About 58% of the short-term rental bookings in Bozeman are for 1 or 2 night stays.
Short-term rental property owners have to apply for a license with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, get the property inspected, pay lodging taxes and maintain a guest register for at least a year.
When asked if more state levels regulations for short-term rentals would be considered by the task force, Dorrington said that there would be “quite a number of proposals to solve the challenge” of affordable housing.
A spokesperson for the governor’s office said that the task force “will take a holistic approach to getting to the core of the problem and providing recommendations to fix it,” when asked if there would be considerations for short-term rental regulations.
State Democratic leadership unveiled a plan to reinvest $1 billion in surplus tax revenue Wednesday. Of that, $500 million could be put into a program that provides incentives to developers who build affordable housing.