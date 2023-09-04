Montana State Capitol
Buy Now

The Montana House of Representatives meets for a floor session on Jan. 26.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana abortion providers are suing the state over legislation that implements infrastructure restrictions on clinics and license requirements, alleging the law is unconstitutional.

House Bill 937, sponsored by Rep. Lola Sheldon-Gallowy, R-Great Falls, requires the state license and inspect abortion providers, their facilities and employees. Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican, signed the bill into law in May alongside a slew of other anti-abortion bills — with several already temporarily blocked in court.

The lawsuit claims the bill goes into effect Oct. 1 with no guidelines from the state health department on how to obtain a license, making compliance by that date “impossible,” and it argues abortion care in the state is already regulated.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.