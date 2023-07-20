 Skip to main content
Knudsen, other Republican AGs push for broader access to abortion records

Montana State Capitol
The office of Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen is photographed on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Montana’s attorney general and Republican officials from 18 other states are opposing a federal effort to strengthen medical privacy regulations, arguing that states with abortion bans should be able to obtain reproductive health care records for criminal investigations, including when a patient travels to another state.

Amid the fractured landscape of legal abortion access in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2022, the proposed federal rule change represents the Biden administration’s attempt to boost private health information protections for patients who legally obtain an abortion, including those who travel across state lines. If adopted, health care providers and insurers would be blocked from handing over patient medical records to law enforcement pursuing a “criminal, civil, or administrative investigation” connected to “lawful reproductive health care,” according to the April draft of the proposed rule.

But the cohort of Republican officials argued in a June letter that the Biden administration’s effort to reform HIPAA, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, would interfere with states’ ability to enforce their own laws.


Zinke campaign
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen speaks during a campaign event for U.S. Congressional candidate Ryan Zinke at the Montana GOP office in Belgrade on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
Montana State Capitol
The seal of the Montana's Attorney General Austin Knudsen hangs outside his office on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

An error occurred