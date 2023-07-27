pride flag helena
A pride flag is displayed outside Montana Book Co. on Last Chance Gulch in Helena on June 1, 2023. 

 Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan

Montana Pride will go forward in Helena, but after a federal court hearing Wednesday it’s still unclear if the law banning drag in public spaces will be in place.

U.S. District Court Judge Brian Morris did not issue a decision on the plaintiff’s request for a temporary restraining order against the law Wednesday after hearing from both sides of the case. But he said one would likely be coming soon.

Events for Montana Pride in Helena are set to begin on Sunday.


