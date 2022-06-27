By noon Friday after the program’s launch, 150 businesses had already applied.
Anastasia Burton, a spokesperson for the state agency, said that by Monday nearly 100 more businesses were in the process of submitting applications.
“Our goal is to be able to get funds out of the door by the end of this week,” she said.
Montana-based businesses in Park, Carbon and Stillwater counties that rely on tourism — like gas stations, hotels, guiding operations, retail, groceries, car rental shops, RV parks — are eligible for the grant program.
The program spelled out that those businesses had to have sustained losses of revenue, employees or bookings because of the flooding earlier this month.
The governor dedicated $5 million to the Montana Department of Commerce-run grant program.
Each applicant can apply for a maximum award of the lesser of two options: Either two months of working capital — meaning the difference between a business’s assets like cash, and liabilities like payroll and debt — or $25,000.
If all 250 of the businesses in the application pipeline are approved for the maximum award, the program’s budget would be surpassed by $1.25 million.
Burton said that the initial amount of money dedicated to the program is being used by the state to gauge the level of need.
After the first round of money the agency would be able to see how many applications are left over. Burton added that it was still too early to know if there would be more money added to the grant program.
Burton said that program intends to serve businesses that are most in need, but was unsure if there was a ranking system for grants, like in other state grant programs.
That money comes from the state’s “bed tax,” or accommodation taxes. That tax is made up of a 4% lodging sales tax and a 4% lodging facility use tax.
Money from the Bed Tax was also used Friday to give 10 chambers of commerce in Sweetgrass, Carbon, Park and Gallatin counties $15,000 a piece.
