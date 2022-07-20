The first step the governor’s housing task force is taking is identifying the problem.
The task force, which includes representatives from Bozeman, held its first meeting at the state capital in Helena on Wednesday.
Task force chair Chris Dorrington, director of the Department of Environmental Quality, laid out a quick timeline for the group: to have solutions ready to discuss in mid-September and ready to deliver a month after that.
There are a handful of state legislators, business officials and other people who work in the housing sphere on the task force, including Mark Egge, a Bozeman resident who used to be on the city’s planning board, and Eugene Graf, a Bozeman-based developer.
The task force formed four different sub-groups, to focus on construction, local issues, the regulatory aspect and economics. The next meeting is scheduled for the week of Aug. 1.
During the meeting, several people brought up wanting to look at how government regulations impact housing production. Kendall Cotton, the president of the conservative think tank group the Frontier Institute, said he doesn’t believe there is a silver bullet for the issue.
“I do believe that reducing areas where government is a barrier to producing more homes will go a long way to expanding the supply of attainable and affordable housing,” Cotton said.
Cotton and Egge authored a report earlier this year that partially blamed the housing crisis on local zoning regulations.
During his introductory remarks, Gov. Greg Gianforte also mentioned looking at government regulations.
“We’ve got to get government out of the way where we responsibly and safely can,” Gianforte said.
Gianforte also encouraged the group to work toward an “actionable result.”
Bozeman Mayor Cyndy Andrus and Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham both spoke during public comment. Andrus encouraged the task force to look at housing policies that state law prohibits.
Montana state law doesn’t allow for things like inclusionary zoning, which the Legislature outlawed in 2021 and requires developers to build a certain number of affordably priced homes within a project.
Cunningham cautioned against an approach that focuses on cutting down regulatory barriers.
Cunningham said he had a “long list” prepared of ways Bozeman is already trying to minimize those barriers, but declined to get into specifics citing the short time allotment for public comment.
But, he said, fewer barriers doesn’t equate to affordability.
“If we reduce the cost of construction that does not guarantee that the developer will use that savings and pass it along to the homeowner in a hyper-competitive market, just keep that in mind,” Cunningham said.
He suggested the task force ask builders what they would need to build more below-market rate housing, and surmised their answer would focus less on local regulations and more on getting financial subsidies.
“They want the state to have real financial skin in the game if you are truly considering this a priority,” Cunningham said.