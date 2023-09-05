Let the news come to you

Gov. Greg Gianforte appointed Helena lawyer and Deputy Clerk of the Montana Supreme Court Thomas Lee Bruner to serve as judge on the Montana Workers’ Compensation Court.

Lee Bruner was born in Butte and worked as a civil litigation attorney there for 19 years after graduating from the University of Montana law school in 1995, according to his application.

He has worked as senior trial counsel at the Helena firm Doney Crowley PC since 2014, but now only works with select long-term clients after he was appointed by Supreme Court Clerk Bowen Greenwood to be deputy clerk in 2019.


