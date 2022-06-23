PRAY — A little more than a week after catastrophic flooding ravaged communities in the Paradise Valley, Gov. Greg Gianforte had a simple message: Montana is open for business.
The governor visited the Chico Hot Springs Resort and Day Spa Thursday for a tour of the sprawling complex with the resort’s owner, Colin Davis. Gianforte said that he wanted to use the visit as an opportunity to point out that the Paradise Valley was open for business.
Davis said that the resort had lost 25% of its reservations last week when floods were ripping through the valley.
“If people want to help, don’t cancel your reservations,” Davis said.
Gianforte announced that the Point of Rocks Bridge on Highway 89 had been reopened an hour before his visit to the resort. The bridge was rebuilt at a rapid pace by Riverside Contracting.
Dean Rehbein, the vice president of the company, said that workers started repairs to the bridge last Tuesday. Work lasted from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the only break coming on Sunday. By Monday evening this week, the bridge was reopened to emergency services.
“We knew it was important, and we had the ability to do it,” Rehbein said.
Earlier Thursday, Gianforte’s office announced that the governor had requested individual assistance from Federal Emergency Management Agency for people affected by flooding. At the time the request was made on Thursday, there had been one confirmed fatality from “an individual recreating on high water.”
The request indicated that based on preliminary information gathered by the state, there were 115 homes that experienced major damage, destruction or were “completely washed away.” Of those, 53 were in Park County, 23 were in Carbon County and 39 were in Stillwater County.
The request included that Gianforte had “determined that this incident is of such severity and magnitude that an effective response is beyond the capabilities of state and local governments.”
Gianforte said that the state applied for the original declaration with the White House knowing that it could get the infrastructure assistance more quickly. Time was needed to collect data on individual property loss, and the request made Thursday is an expansion of the original declaration.
The request identified that the state has had 18 Fire Management Assistance Grants, six major disaster declarations and 15 state issued emergency declarations in recent years. Because of that, the state and counties have “exceeded the fiscal and resource capabilities” to provide for the “families and survivors of this incident.”
The request included access to FEMA programs that were not authorized under the major disaster declaration like the Individuals and Households Program and Other Needs Assistance, Disaster Case Management, Crisis Counseling and Assistance, Disaster Legal Services, Disaster Unemployment Assistance, Critical Needs Assistance and Clean and Removal Assistance.
The request listed factors required by federal law that FEMA would have to consider to evaluate the level of assistance given to the state.
One is state fiscal capacity and resource availability. The request outlined what the state has done or will do, including the emergency declarations, mobilizing incident management teams, activating the Montana National Guard and an Emergency Mutual Aid Compact to get personnel from other states.
Another factor was the amount of uninsured homes and personal property loss.
The request went on to indicate that “no amount of insurance is adequate” to help with the immediate or long-term needs of people affected by the floods.
A profile of the disaster impacted population was also provided. The request noted that housing affordability is a “major issue” in the region. Mobile home residents were disproportionately impacted by the flooding. Park, Carbon and Stillwater counties had a combined 686 mobile homes in high flood risk areas.
There were nine major highways that have received “significant damage,” according to the request. In Carbon County, there were power outages, damages to water distribution infrastructure, six washed out bridges and a breached wastewater lagoon.
In Park County, Gardiner still has limited accessibility because of road and bridge damage. In Stillwater County, the Stillwater Mine was “completely cut off” because a bridge failed.
The tourism industry, particularly in Park and Carbon counties, could be hit the hardest, according to the report. Tourism to Yellowstone National Park generates about 3,000 jobs, and those counties each account for about a third each of the tourism jobs.
Montana’s congressional delegation announced Thursday that $3 million in relief funds from the Federal Highway Administration have been secured for roads and highways affected by flooding in the state.
The money will be used for the repair or reconstruction of federal-aid highways. Eligible work includes emergency repairs to restore essential traffic, minimize the extent of damage, or protect the remaining facilities and permanent repairs to restore the highway to its pre-disaster condition.
From the same program, $60 million will go to the National Park Service, according to a release from the Federal Highway Administration. Another $2 million is going to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.