Montana State Capitol
Buy Now

Gov. Greg Gianforte gives his State of the State address in the state House chamber on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana’s governor and secretary of state have asked a judge to dismiss a legal challenge to Gov. Greg Gianforte’s veto of Senate Bill 442, a broadly supported bill that would have put more of the state’s marijuana revenue toward county roads and conservation efforts across the state.

Earlier this month, attorneys for Gianforte and Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen asked Lewis and Clark County District Judge Mike Menahan to dismiss the case, in which three organizations sued alleging Gianforte improperly vetoed the measure in the final hours of the legislative session and that lawmakers should be allowed to vote to override the veto.

The attorneys for Gianforte and Jacobsen say the three organizations are arguing political positions and asking the court to step outside its duties. They also say that the veto was done correctly, and that Jacobsen has no power to issue an override poll because the full legislature was indeed in session when the bill was vetoed.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.