A primary race rematch will take place this election cycle between a former and current legislator.
Bruce Grubbs and Rep. Caleb Hinkle, both Republicans, will face-off in the June 7 primary for House District 68, which includes the River Rock and Valley Grove neighborhoods and more rural parts of Belgrade.
Hinkle defeated Grubbs in the 2020 primary by 351 votes.
The winner of the primary will meet Democratic candidate Joe Hancock in the general election in November.
Grubbs is a moderate with two legislative sessions under his belt, and more experience with a plethora of issues, like education, healthcare, business and child care.
“I’m going back because I want to help our state and our community,” Grubbs said.
Hinkle has styled himself as a true conservative sticking to national conservative talking points like pro-life legislation, defending the Second Amendment and keeping a slim budget.
“I’m the conservative here,” Hinkle said. “I made a promise to my district that I was going to go up there and vote for their individual rights.”
Grubbs wants more local control for local governments, adding that the state should give a general framework for local governments to make decisions from, not dictate local decisions.
Grubbs, a former chairman for the Bozeman Public Schools Board of Trustees, said that he supports a strong system of locally controlled, well-funded schools.
“One of my focuses has always been families and education,” Grubbs said.
Housing goes along with stronger local control, Grubbs said.
He said that there has been disagreement on inclusionary zoning — a major component of Bozeman’s affordable housing plan which was nixed in last year’s legislative session.
While he did not agree with how the city used that tool, he doesn’t think removing the option was the right move.
“Taking away tools that could be used to make housing more affordable and available, in my mind, is not the way to go,” Grubbs said.
Health care is another priority for Grubbs, who supported Medicaid expansion during the 2019 legislative session.
He plans to continue work from his previous stint in the legislature to lower prescription drug costs for Montanans. He also wants to work on getting more medical providers around the state, to make it “so people don’t have to drive 50 to 100 miles to get health care.”
Grubbs said child care has been a lingering problem in the state.
A 2021 report from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services said that 60% of counties in Montana are a child care desert, meaning an area that meets less than a third of the demand for child care.
Six counties have no licensed providers, according to the report.
The former legislator worked on a bill that would have created a business committee to look at the effects of child care affordability and accessibility on families and businesses. Gov. Greg Gianforte vetoed the bill last year.
Rep. Caleb Hinkle’s platform was lean and succinct, and focused on three areas: being pro-life, the Second Amendment and tight budgets.
Hinkle described himself as being “very pro-life.”
Last year he sponsored House Bill 337, which would have asked voters to amend the Montana Constitution by redefining “person” in Article II to “include all members of mankind at any stage of human development.”
It failed to get the necessary two-thirds votes from the 150 member Montana Legislature to raise a question to amend the constitution to voters.
Hinkle said that if the same piece of legislation appears again he would vote in favor of it.
“I’m very Christian,” Hinkle said. “Honestly, I believe life begins at conception.”
Hinkle touted his voting record on issues surrounding the Second Amendment. The only bill he sponsored that became law last session was HB 242, which established a deer and elk hunting season for muzzle loading firearms.
Hinkle voted in favor of HB 102, a bill that revised concealed carry laws in Montana and that allowed for concealed carry on college campuses — a provision that a Lewis and Clark County judge deemed unconstitutional.
He added that he also supported a bill from his brother, Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, that nullified the effect of federal bans on firearms in the state.
Another tier of Hinkle’s platform is striving for fiscally responsible budgets. Hinkle said during his time on the House Taxation Committee that one of the proudest moments was working on HB 303, which increased the business equipment exemption tax from $100,000 to $300,000 for this year.
That means that businesses with equipment with a total market value of $300,000 or less are exempt from the tax.
When asked how he would approach the issue of affordable housing, Hinkle said that heavily subsidized affordable housing isn’t affordable, especially if the burden falls to residents that are already being swamped by property taxes.
“I don’t believe in the term ‘affordable housing,’” Hinkle said. “What we have is a supply problem.”
Hinkle said some zoning regulations in the county were too restrictive, like regulations that prevent apartments buildings from being built taller than three-stories.
Zoning regulations in the county generally set building height in terms of feet. The tallest building height allowed in the county is 60 feet in commercial subdistricts in Four Corners, where condos can be built.