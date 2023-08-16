smoke
Downtown Bozeman is partially obscured in smoke from wildfires in Canada on May 17.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

As wildfires dot the Western landscape, and a popular, historic Hawai’ian town is overrun by flames, a recent report about wildfires and zoning may become even more critical.

Headwaters Economics released this spring “Building for Wildfire in Montana: Protecting Communities with Statewide Wildfire Safety Standards.” This week, Montana’s Commissioner of Securities and Insurance issued a warning about insurance companies declining some coverage in Montana because of fire.

Currently, Montana has no statewide zoning and building standards specifically tailored for residential structures in forest areas. Often referred to as “WUI,” wildland-urban interface zoning seeks to minimize harm done by fire to property and people living at the intersection of development and wild land.


