Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen filed an appeal to the Montana Supreme Court Thursday against a Gallatin County District Court judge’s ruling on a law that would have asked voters to decide how they want to vote for Supreme Court Justices.
Knudsen is also requesting that the Supreme Court Justices recuse themselves from the case.
The law, passed by the 2021 Montana Legislature, intended to use a legislative memorandum to charge voters with deciding if Supreme Court justices should continue to be elected on a statewide basis, or be elected from seven districts.
District Court Judge Peter Ohman ruled in late March that the bill behind the law, House Bill 325, was unconstitutional. Much of Ohman’s decision was based on precedent set by a previous Montana Supreme Court case, Reichert v. State, that dealt with a similar issue.
A release from the Attorney General’s office stated that Ohman “erroneously decided” in his ruling that the law created from HB 325 would conflict with the Reichert decision.
“Voters deserve the opportunity to decide for themselves how Supreme Court justices are elected. Judges should not deprive Montanans of that opportunity,” Knudsen said in the release.
The Reichert decision determined that trying to change how people voted for Supreme Court Justices in Montana was akin to making a constitutional amendment.
Ohman ruled that HB 325 did not follow the proper steps to amend the Montana Constitution, and that putting the question to voters would not solve the problem.
Knudsen also filed a motion to disqualify the Montana Supreme Court Justices in the case because “each has a substantial interest in how and where they seek re-election.”
Kyler Nerison, a spokesperson for the Attorney General’s office, said in an email that district court judges would be selected to take the place of the Supreme Court Justices.
Nerison said that justices pick their own replacement, but a poll from the Montana Judges Association sent out to justices and judges on whether they supported HB 325 could complicate that process.
Montana Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark McGrath requested that a poll be sent to every judge in the state asking whether they supported HB 325, according to the Attorney General’s motion requesting the justices be disqualified.
The results showed that the Montana Judges Association did not support the bill.
Nerison said that McGrath previously recused himself from a case dealing with Senate Bill 140 after a poll gauging the support of judges and justices for that bill was sent out.
The replacement he picked, District Court Judge Kurt Krueger, then recused himself for the same reason.
The lawsuit against HB 325 began when a group of plaintiffs sued Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen to prevent the legislative referendum from appearing on ballots in the November election.
Those plaintiffs included Mary Jo Macdonald, former District Court Clerk Lori Maloney, former Democratic representatives Fritz Daily and Dorothy Bradley, former Montana Secretary of State Bob Brown, former Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Chairman Vernon Finley, Montana 1972 Constitutional Convention delegate Mae Nan Ellingson and the Montana League of Women Voters.
Jim Goetz, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said that he and his co-counsel, Cliff Edwards, were surprised by the appeal. The issue had been decided a decade ago in the Reichert case, he said.
“It doesn’t work,” Goetz said. “It’s just a transparent attempt to put the Supreme Court in a bad position so that the Attorney General can continue to criticize the courts publicly.”
Edwards said that the appeal is a continuum of the attack on the rule of law and the state’s established system of constitutional government.
Edwards said that the appeal is political theater that was tried and failed a decade ago with the Reichert case.
He said that the 1803 U.S. Supreme Court case Marbury v. Madison decided that the courts have the last word on what is and isn’t constitutional.
“That is the law in Montana, it is the judiciary that has the final word,” Edwards said.