While southwest Montana reels from historic flooding that has destroyed roads, homes and lives, Gov. Greg Gianforte "is returning early and as quickly as possible"
Where the governor is and how soon he will return is unclear.
What is known is that the governor left before flooding began to go out of the country on a “long-scheduled personal trip with the first lady,” according to a release from spokesperson Brooke Stroyke.
The release also provided a “non-exhaustive summary” of actions taken by the state since the State Emergency Coordination Council was bumped up to a level three on Monday.
Gianforte verbally authorized a disaster declaration on Monday. The same day he gave “express written authorization” to Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras to act on his behalf.
Juras signed the executive order Tuesday morning initiating the disaster declaration as acting governor.
That order gives the governor the ability to use money from Montana’s general fund “to meet contingencies and needs” from the flooding.
How much money could be used, and on what, is unclear.
The Montana Constitution addresses succession in Article 14.
The document states that the lieutenant governor will step in as acting governor under a variety of circumstances, like if the governor cannot communicate his inability to perform the duties of the office, dies or is out of the state for 45 consecutive days.
Or the governor can make a written request asking the lieutenant governor to step in as acting governor.
When asked for a copy of the written authorization, Stroyke said in an email that the authorization stated: "Lt. Gov. Juras, During my brief absence from the state you have my delegated authority to act on my behalf in response to the flooding in Montana."
Hannah Slusser, Juras’ executive assistant, did not respond to requests for a copy of the governor's written authorization putting Juras in charge by Wednesday afternoon.
State law outlines the powers of the acting governor. Juras has “all the rights, duties, and emoluments of the office of governor while acting as governor,” the law states.
While the governor has not been active on the ground, his Twitter account has produced 26 tweets as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday related to the historic flooding on the Yellowstone River.
In one tweet posted Tuesday at 1:53 p.m., the governor said that he was “pursuing an expedited presidential disaster declaration” to cover the costs of damages in communities affected by flooding.
Federal law requires that governors states affected by natural disaster make a request to the president for federal aid.
The state formally sent a request, signed by Juras on behalf of Gianforte, to President Joe Biden Wednesday.
The request outlined the conditions that led to the flooding.
The second week of June brought heavy rainfall to southwest and south central Montana ranging from 2 to 5 inches, the request stated. That rain fell on snowpack that "was very warm and therefore melted quickly."
The combination of rainfall and melted snow pack created between 5 and 10 inches of runoff over a roughly 24-hour period.
The request stated that the runoff would equate "somewhere between a 1 in 100-year event" and an "1 in 500-year event."
A list of federal aid requests was also included.
That list included a request for assessments from the Environmental Protection Agency on damage to public water and wastewater infrastructure and technical assistance from the agency on impacts to oil or gas infrastructure or hazardous spills.
Another request was to the U.S. Department of Energy to get help restoring power to affected communities. Flood fighting support was requested from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Assistance and assessments on damaged federal roadways was also made to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Requests to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for aid with damaged health care facilities and evacuation of patients and the U.S. Geological Survey for help with data collection and incident impacts rounded out the list.
Gianforte’s last known public appearance in Montana was on Friday, June 10 in Bozeman for a groundbreaking at Montana State University’s Innovation Campus.
On June 11, Gianforte’s private plane flew from the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport to the Lake County Airport in Leadville, Colorado. The same day, the plane returned to Bozeman.
Arin Peters, a senior service Hydrologist for the National Weather Service, said that the Billings office began monitoring the possibility of flooding on Friday. The first flood warning was issued at 11 p.m. Saturday, June 11.
That information is sent to the Montana Disaster & Emergency Services, which communicates updates to the governor’s office.