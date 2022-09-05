Virginia City 150th Anniversary
Virginia City, the first territorial capitol of Montana, in 2013 celebrated the 150th anniversary of its founding with living history re-enactments, arts and music festivals and period-costume parties.

 Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez/Bozeman Daily Chronicle

VIRGINIA CITY – Walking down the boardwalk of this historic city, you could be forgiven for passing by a peach-colored stone building that used to be a garage.

It looks like so many other buildings here, in a sort of ongoing historic preservation in the heart of the rowdy home of the Vigilantes.

But Stonewall Hall may be the most significant historical building in the state at risk of collapsing.

