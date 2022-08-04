The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Wednesday that it has approved $5.2 million in disaster loans for people and businesses affected by the flooding across southern Montana in June.
The federal agency offers physical disaster loans, which apply to homes and businesses damaged by flooding, and economic injury disaster loans. The announcement came with less than a month left to apply for physical disaster loans.
The application deadline for physical disaster loans is Aug. 29. The deadline for Economic Injury Loans is March 30, 2023.
So far, business and economic injury loans lead the way with $3.07 million approved, while $2.18 million has been approved for home loans.
Rick Tillery, a spokesperson for the SBA, said that 203 applications have been received by the agency. So far, 63 have been approved.
Meanwhile, the newly appointed regional administrator of the SBA visited Bozeman Thursday.
Aikta Marcoulier was named head of SBA Region 8, which includes Montana, Colorado, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming, by President Joe Biden in April.
Marcoulier’s visit to Bozeman was to discuss a pair of SBA programs — Build American, Buy American and the Equity Action Plan — with local business owners and staff from Montana’s congressional delegation.
She said in an interview with Chronicle that lending activity from small businesses across the country has been up despite the last two years of the pandemic.
“It really just boggles my mind every time we hit hard times how many people are more motivated to be entrepreneurs,” Marcoulier said.
The most important thing for a person looking to own a small business, or a small business owner wanting to grow, is access to capital.
Marcoulier said that a lot of times underserved communities are left out when it comes to accessing money to launch or grow a business.
She said that outreach through the federal agency’s equity program seeks to level the playing field for rural communities, women’s business centers, women-owned businesses, LGBTQ communities and veteran-owned businesses by giving equal access to loans, helping to build relationships with banks or through other opportunities, like government contracts.
The equity program runs through much of what the SBA does, she said.
The Build American, Buy American program, for example, aims to get small businesses working toward having 75% of the components in their products made in the U.S, and to invigorate a “buy local” attitude.
To do that means bolstering a return of manufacturing in the country, and bringing manufacturing operations that headed overseas back to the U.S. The end goal would be reducing stress on supply chains, and keeping money in cities and towns like Bozeman.
“If you spent $1 at a small business, 68 cents of every dollar stays in your community. If you go to Walmart, that goes to headquarters,” she said. “So if you can, buy local first.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.