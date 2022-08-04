Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Wednesday that it has approved $5.2 million in disaster loans for people and businesses affected by the flooding across southern Montana in June.

The federal agency offers physical disaster loans, which apply to homes and businesses damaged by flooding, and economic injury disaster loans. The announcement came with less than a month left to apply for physical disaster loans.

The application deadline for physical disaster loans is Aug. 29. The deadline for Economic Injury Loans is March 30, 2023.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.