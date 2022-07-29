Livingston Flooding
Buy Now

Water from the Yellowstone River floods houses along Highway 89 South on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Livingston.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A federal agency announced Friday that millions of dollars in disaster loans have been approved for people affected by flooding in June.

The Small Business Administration announced in a release that more than $4.5 million in disaster loans have been approved. The agency offers three types of loans: Business Physical Disaster Loans, Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Home Disaster Loans.

The application period deadline for physical damage loans is Aug. 29, while the economic injury loan application period ends March 30, 2023.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.