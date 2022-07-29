A federal agency announced Friday that millions of dollars in disaster loans have been approved for people affected by flooding in June.
The Small Business Administration announced in a release that more than $4.5 million in disaster loans have been approved. The agency offers three types of loans: Business Physical Disaster Loans, Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Home Disaster Loans.
The application period deadline for physical damage loans is Aug. 29, while the economic injury loan application period ends March 30, 2023.
The business loans are for repairs or replacing disaster-damaged property. Private businesses, nonprofits, churches, universities and others are eligible, according to the agency.
Economic injury loans are for businesses that cannot meet their financial obligations because of flooding. Home loans are for homeowners or renters who need to repair or replace disaster-damaged real estate and personal property.
The agency has approved $2.55 million in business and economic injury loans and $1.98 million in home loans, according to the release.
Rick Tillery, a spokesperson for the SBA, said that more applications are still being worked through, and that the amount approved so far is likely to go up.
Tillery said that the agency has received 171 applications, and he expects to get more.
It’s been just over a month since the Yellowstone River and some other streams flooded in June, destroying roads and bridges and damaging homes throughout southern Montana. Park, Carbon and Stillwater counties were the most affected by the raging waters.
The SBA’s involvement is a part of President Joe Biden’s major disaster declaration on June 16. That declaration also engaged the Federal Emergency Management Administration’s response, which was then expanded after the approval of individual assistance programs in late June.
People can get assistance with navigating the loan process at FEMA disaster recovery centers and at business recovery centers.
There are disaster centers in Park, Carbon and Stillwater counties. However, a mobile recovery center at Gardiner High School closed Friday and the recovery center at Absarokee Elementary School is expected to close Saturday.
There are three business recovery centers, each open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those locations include the Super 8 in Cooke City, the Livingston Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center and the Gardiner Community Center.
Some people might not have a good handle on their finances, or important documentation like insurance or bank documents might have been destroyed or lost in the flooding, Tillery said.
Tillery said that the customer service representatives at the Business Recovery Centers are trained to help survivors.
Though people looking for a loan have to go through the process themselves, the representatives at the centers can give advice on who to contact or what documents someone might need when dealing with insurance companies.
The loans are not handouts or grants, Tillery said. The agency looks at a person’s entire financial picture, and gives loans to people who have acceptable risk.
“We need to know that someone who is applying has the ability to repay it, that’s the bottom line,” Tillery said.
The maximum amount for business and economic injury loans is $2 million. Home loans top out at $200,000. Business and economic injury loans typically take longer to process than home loans, Tillery said.
Economic injury loans are available to people in Gallatin, Big Horn, Golden Valley, Meagher, Musselshell, Rosebud, Sweet Grass and Treasure counties. Tillery said it’s likely the agency will see a lot of economic injury loan applications because of how long the park was closed.
Any businesses, like hotels, restaurants, guiding businesses and AirBnBs or VRBOs are eligible for economic injury loans. Though the businesses may not have suffered physical damage, many suffered a full month of lower business because of the flooding.
“We’re trying to reach out to those businesses who have suffered and let them know that there is assistance there for them,” Tillery said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.