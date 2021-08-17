Race to draw Montana's new congressional districts begins By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Aug 17, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Joe Lamson, a member of the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission, holds a map showing the boundaries of old congressional districts and the Continental Divide before a hearing to determine the parameters for splitting Montana into two U.S. congressional districts at the Capitol in Helena on July 8. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. With the release of new census data needed by states to move forward with redistricting, the official 90 day period to create a new congressional map for Montana has begun.The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission on Tuesday morning officially accessed the census data it needed in order to begin the process of splitting the state into two congressional districts, marking the beginning of the countdown to Nov. 15, when a final map must be filed with the Secretary of State's office.A motion was put forth by Commissioner Jeff Essman at the beginning of the meeting, making the countdown official. With the clock beginning to tick toward the endgame of creating a new congressional map, the commission discussed how the public could submit maps, along with the timeline for submission and workflow.Whether people submitting maps could be anonymous was a hot topic.“We need to keep Montana on the level where Montanans as citizens are not afraid to express their positions on an issue without getting a lot of public kickback,” Commissioner Joe Lamson said.Essmann argued that when people engage in a public meeting or public process, they identify themselves. He then offered a solution, where people submitting maps would have their name on it, but the commission would decide by a majority vote on what maps to put forward for public comment.Lamson disagreed with the majority vote aspect of Essman’s point, arguing that a public map submission is akin to submitting a piece of legislation. Majority votes aren’t taken to submit legislation and move the process forward, Lamson said. Ultimately, the commissioners all agreed that they did not want to put a target on anyone’s back, but keeping the submissions completely anonymous may be unavoidable.“Emotions may get high in this process and we should certainly do what we can to shield those that want to be involved,” said Commissioner Dan Stusek.Essmann also provided a calendar highlighting that Sept. 15 is a soft deadline for public map submission. A key discussion on the tentative calendar was ensuring that the public would have ample opportunity to engage in the process, through map submissions and public comment on maps put forward by the commission. A rough final meeting date was set for Nov. 9, to give time for public comment on a tentative final map submission."The point of the soft deadline is to encourage people, but not a hard deadline limiting public participation," said Commissioner Kendra Miller.If the commission fails to hit the 90 day deadline, it could mean a higher level of legal liability for the final map that they produce. But Lamson feels confident that won't happen."This is not rocket science, we're not putting a person on the moon," Lamson said in an interview. "We're just drawing a line on a map of Montana." Map source: Montana Legislative Services Division Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. Tags Jeff Essman Joe Lamson Politics Law Institutes Majority Vote Map Data Submission Comment 