A motion filed Friday in the federal court in Helena could stop potential candidates seeking positions on the state's utility regulatory board from filing for candidacy in next year's election.Should the motion for preliminary injunction be granted, candidates seeking election to Public Service Commission districts 1 and 5 would not be able to file for candidacy. Filing for that race begins on Jan. 13.The motion followed a complaint filed by former Gallatin County Commissioner Don Seifert, former Montana Secretary of State Bob Brown and Gallatin County resident Hailey Sinoff against Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen on Dec. 6. That complaint argued that the five Public Service Commission districts did not align with the “one person, one vote” rule found in the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.Dan Stusek, spokesperson for the PSC, said that the regulatory commission has no comment on the complaint or injunction because the PSC is not a party to the lawsuit.It has been 18 years since the districts have been redrawn by the Montana Legislature. That map relied on population data from the 2000 Census.The population has grown disproportionately in the districts since then, according to the complaint. District 3, which includes Bozeman and Butte, has a population of 239,748 people, making it the most populous district. District 1, which encompasses much of the Hi-Line and Great Falls, is the least populous with 186,616 people.The “one person, one vote” rule allows for a population deviation of 10% amongst state districts. There is a 24% deviation between PSC districts 1 and 3, according to the complaint.Those districts are subject to the rule because commissioners are elected and use general governmental power — like regulating the rates that NorthWestern Energy charges its customers — according to court documents. Seifert, the former Gallatin County Commissioner who is a plaintiff in the suit, said that the vast difference in population has diluted the power of a person’s vote.“We need to bring everything back in line, it’s not rocket science,” Seifert said. “We just need to get those districts back in line.”Constance Van Kley, a Helena-based attorney representing the plaintiffs, said the motion for a preliminary injunction is meant to prevent the secretary of state from certifying candidates in districts that could change, if the complaint is successful.A request for comment made to Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen’s office was not immediately returned.Kyle Schmauch, spokesperson for the Republic majority leadership in the Legislature, said that he was not aware of the preliminary junction motion on Monday. Schmauch said that the complaint was in “bad faith,” and, and as far as he was aware, none of the plaintiffs had brought their concerns with the PSC districts to the Legislature.The complaint argued that the Montana Legislature has shown “indifference” when it comes to drawing new district lines for the utility regulatory commission. When the Legislature drew the districts in 2003, it never created a legal entity to handle redrawing the map.There was a failed attempt to redraw the district lines during the 2013 Legislative Session. Senate Bill 153 — which was introduced by former Republican state Sen. Fred Thomas — aimed to have the Legislature redraw the districts, and to create a legal mechanism for future redistricting, according to motion documents.Van Kley said that the complaint and motion are not meant to influence the outcome of PSC elections, or to have the districts drawn in a particular way."It's simply about making sure that the Legislature is fulfilling its requirements to ensure that representative democracy is functional in Montana," Van Kley said. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. 