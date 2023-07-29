Amtrak Train Derailment Montana

FILE - Workers stand on a train car on its side as front-loaders prop up another train car, Sept. 26, 2021, from an Amtrak train that derailed the day prior just west of Joplin, Mont., killing three people and injuring 49 others. The westbound Empire Builder was en route to Seattle from Chicago with two locomotives and 10 cars when it derailed. The derailment was caused by a combination of track issues, including wear and railbed instability, the National Transportation Safety Board said on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

 Ted S. Warren - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The National Transportation Safety Board announced Thursday that “poor track conditions” led to an Amtrak derailment near Joplin in September 2021, killing three and injuring scores more.

On Sept. 25, 2021, Amtrak’s westbound Empire Builder, which connects Chicago with Portland and Seattle, derailed on a curve near Joplin while traveling 77 miles per hour, two miles per hour below the posted speed limit for that section of track. The train was operated on track owned by BNSF Railway.

According to the NTSB report, 11 other trains, including 10 BNSF freight trains and one Amtrak passenger train, had traveled over that stretch of track the same day. Most trains have outward-facing cameras onboard, and footage from the three previous trains showed that the track was slowly being knocked out of alignment throughout the course of the day. By the time the westbound Amtrak train arrived at approximately 4 p.m., the rails had moved about 2.9 inches.


