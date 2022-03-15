A diverse group of Montanans came together a half-century ago to create the state’s constitution.
Ranchers, urbanites, car dealers, lawyers and a beekeeper took roles as delegates at Montana’s Constitutional Convention in 1972. Montana State University and the Montana Free Press plan to commemorate their ultimate accomplishment — the Montana Constitution — on the convention’s 50th anniversary next week.
A panel will be held at the Strand Union Building on the university campus on March 22 at 7 p.m.
Former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot, former U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus, former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Denise Juneau, longtime political journalist Chuck Johnson and Constitutional Convention delegate Mae Nan Ellingson are set to discuss their experiences in and around the construction of Montana’s Constitution.
Author Sarah Vowell and Montana Free Press founder and editor-in-chief John Adams will moderate the panel.
Vowell said that the main thrust of the anniversary celebration is a series of oral history interviews that she and a team of Montana Free Press reporters conducted.
The team interviewed six delegates from the convention and three research analysts — Ellingson, Baucus and Johnson included.
“Ultimately that was the main goal of this project, to hear from these people who are living historical figures, and catch them at this moment a half-century later,” Vowell said.
The 1972 Constitutional Convention produced what is technically the state’s fourth constitution. The first was written in 1866, but it was lost. The second came in 1884, but Montana had not been granted statehood by Congress and therefore the document was not official.
The third was ratified in 1889 when Montana became a state, and became the state’s constitution for nearly a century.
That document was written by and for the Copper Kings, Vowell said. It was more for the corporations, and not the people.
Adams, of the Montana Free Press, said that it’s important that people today understand the circumstances that led to the Constitutional Convention.
He said when he was a young reporter new to covering state politics, he didn’t appreciate the document like he does today. That began to change in 2008 when Missoula delegate Bob Brown gave him a copy of a worn Montana Constitution with hand-written notes.
Ink stars and underlined words highlighted which delegate had a hand in certain aspects of the document.
“As I’ve seen this document come to bear on so many important debates, discussions, I’ve really come to just appreciate the power of it and what a unique and amazing document it is,” Adams said.
That era of the Constitutional Convention was similar to today, filled with international and domestic conflicts and ideological polarization.
But convention delegates cut through the divisive noise of the time. Vowell said that a key innovation of the convention was that delegates, who ran as party members, sat alphabetically to get rid of notions of partisanship.
Johnson, the longtime Montana political reporter, covered the convention for the Associated Press. He said the diverse group of Montanans and their willingness to compromise was critical — they only had 60 days to debate, write and vote on the document.
The Montana Supreme Court decided in 1971 that legislators and other elected officials could not run to be a delegate. That opened the door to a slew of people who had never run for office before, including 19 women.
Native Americans, however, were absent. Delegates were elected from legislative districts, and at the time, those districts were multimember, Johnson said. That means that typically people voted on a countywide basis for a representative.
The new constitution changed that, switching to the single-member districts in place today — Montana icon Jeanette Rankin made the suggestion for the change.
That change is Vowell’s favorite provision of the constitution. She said that switching to single-member districts created more equitable representation by helping minority populations get elected and giving more representation to small towns.
The Right to Know portion is Adams’ favorite section. Bozeman delegate Dorothy Eck introduced that provision to what would become the state’s Bill of Rights, Adams said.
That provision aimed to solve the problem of closed meetings and lack of transparency by government officials. That issue appears to not have gone away.
“We’ve really got a problem right now where government agencies at all levels of the state where they think people elected them to do business behind closed doors,” Adams said.
The oral history project, with transcripts for each interview, will be available in unedited form through the Archives and Special Collections at the MSU Library and on the archive collection’s website.
Head of Archives and Special Collections Jodi Allison-Bunnell said the project will be a long-term research resource for the public and students.
And in that oral history is a breadcrumb trail. The constitution has a provision that every 20 years a convention can be called. Adams, Johnson and Vowell all agreed that another convention was not likely.
Vowell said that in case there were a push for a new convention, she wants younger Montanans to be armed with the information to make a decision of that magnitude.
“Should the winds of change bring that to the voters, this archive will be waiting for them,” Vowell said.