Motorcycles passing stopped or slow-moving traffic between lanes is now legal in Montana after a bill passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor went into effect at the start of the month.

The bill legalizes lane filtering, which is when a motorcycle rides between two vehicles in two lanes that are stopped or are going in the same direction at less than 20 mph. Legally, it can only happen when there is enough space to pass safely and only when the vehicles the motorcycle is passing are stopped or moving less than 20 mph.

The Bozeman Police Department hasn’t had any complaints about lane filtering or issued any warnings or citations for unsafe lane filtering yet, said Patrol Capt. Joe Swanson, though the day-shift officers also haven’t witnessed any lane filtering at all.

“I think, enforcement wise, looking at speed, the miles per hour when this is occurring, will certainly be a factor for enforcement in our agency,” Swanson said.

Swanson said that, for drivers, the change just means that they’ll need to keep an eye out for motorcycles sharing the same lane at stop lights and anytime interstate traffic is slowed.

“(Motorcycles) are much more difficult to see, the visibility isn’t the same as a vehicle,” Swanson said. “We’re just cautioning folks to take their time, use their mirrors, look over their shoulders just knowing that this is now in place.”

For motorcycle riders, remembering that there is a speed limit for the passing and that they need to make sure they’re doing so in a safe manner are the big things to keep in mind, he said.

Lane filtering became legal in the state on Oct. 1, when Senate Bill 9 went into effect. The bill was sponsored by Sen. Russ Tempel, R-Chester, and signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte on May 2.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.

