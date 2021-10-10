Motorcycle lane filtering now legal in Montana By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Oct 10, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Motorcycles passing stopped or slow-moving traffic between lanes is now legal in Montana after a bill passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor went into effect at the start of the month.The bill legalizes lane filtering, which is when a motorcycle rides between two vehicles in two lanes that are stopped or are going in the same direction at less than 20 mph. Legally, it can only happen when there is enough space to pass safely and only when the vehicles the motorcycle is passing are stopped or moving less than 20 mph.The Bozeman Police Department hasn’t had any complaints about lane filtering or issued any warnings or citations for unsafe lane filtering yet, said Patrol Capt. Joe Swanson, though the day-shift officers also haven’t witnessed any lane filtering at all.“I think, enforcement wise, looking at speed, the miles per hour when this is occurring, will certainly be a factor for enforcement in our agency,” Swanson said. Swanson said that, for drivers, the change just means that they’ll need to keep an eye out for motorcycles sharing the same lane at stop lights and anytime interstate traffic is slowed.“(Motorcycles) are much more difficult to see, the visibility isn’t the same as a vehicle,” Swanson said. “We’re just cautioning folks to take their time, use their mirrors, look over their shoulders just knowing that this is now in place.”For motorcycle riders, remembering that there is a speed limit for the passing and that they need to make sure they’re doing so in a safe manner are the big things to keep in mind, he said.Lane filtering became legal in the state on Oct. 1, when Senate Bill 9 went into effect. The bill was sponsored by Sen. Russ Tempel, R-Chester, and signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte on May 2. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lane Joe Swanson Highway Motor Vehicle Transports Filtering Russ Tempel Bill Chester Enforcement Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Education Bozeman School District's paraprofessionals are a critical need among staff shortages 6 hrs ago Education No perfect solution: Gallatin County school districts struggle to fill support staff positions 6 hrs ago News Students, alumni share Montana State Bobcat cheer at annual homecoming parade in downtown Bozeman 14 hrs ago City After a term on the city commission, Cunningham vies for Bozeman’s top job Oct 9, 2021 Environment Four-week long Sourdough Canyon area closure to begin on Monday Oct 8, 2021 Coronavirus Gallatin County sees rise in COVID-19 cases after brief downturn Oct 8, 2021 What to read next Education Bozeman School District's paraprofessionals are a critical need among staff shortages Education No perfect solution: Gallatin County school districts struggle to fill support staff positions News Students, alumni share Montana State Bobcat cheer at annual homecoming parade in downtown Bozeman City After a term on the city commission, Cunningham vies for Bozeman’s top job Environment Four-week long Sourdough Canyon area closure to begin on Monday Coronavirus Gallatin County sees rise in COVID-19 cases after brief downturn Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Plueddemann, David William Posted: 1 a.m. Clubs, Sunday, October 10, 2021 Posted: 12 a.m. Seasonal Shift: Moving cows on the edge of Bozeman Posted: Oct. 9, 2021 Libby man killed in crash near Livingston Posted: Oct. 8, 2021 A skunk, a hay bale and some suspicious root beer: Police Reports for Wednesday, Oct. 6 Posted: Oct. 7, 2021