Montana redistricting commission shrinks pool of congressional maps to two By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Oct 21, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Montana Redistricting Commission meets to hear public testimony on proposed congressional districts in Helena, Mont., on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. For the first time in 30 years, the Census has awarded Montana a second seat in Congress and the commission is being tasked with determining how to divide the state into two congressional districts. Iris Samuels/AP Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save After hours of back and forth, Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Commission did not produce a tentative final map splitting Montana into two congressional districts on Thursday as planned. Instead two maps were put forth for another round of public comment on Oct. 30.Those two maps cleave the state into two districts with a line running through two of the fastest growing population centers in the state: Flathead and Gallatin counties.The map put forth by the Republican commissioners keeps Bozeman whole, but moves the city into a western district and the rest of the county to the east with a line cutting right on the city limits. The Democratic commissioners’ map has the line carving through Flathead County, putting Whitefish into a western district. Commission Chair Maylinn Smith said that the time to get public comment to the commission is short, and that people should submit written public comments as quickly as possible, which can be done on the commission’s website, mtredistricting.gov.While both maps met the mandatory criteria that the commission established as a sort of guide in creating these maps, the hottest points of debate at Thursday’s meeting came from the list of goals: avoiding splitting counties and competitiveness.“I know, ideally, we don’t want to split any counties,” Smith said. “But to not do so is going to be a real challenge to get equal population and to not unduly give influence to one party over the other.”Republican Commissioner Jeff Essmann said that one county would have to move east and that it boiled down to Lewis and Clark or Gallatin counties. The map he and his fellow Republican Commissioner Dan Stusek submitted keeps Bozeman together, while still moving the rest of the county to an eastern district with Billings.“If you have to split a county, which I think any reasonable proposal has to split a county, it’s easier to split a large county,” Stusek said. Democratic Commissioners Kendra Miller and Joe Lamson focused on the competitive aspects of the maps. Lamson said that the Republican map was “cracking” areas, like Gallatin County, that have typically voted Democratic in the past few years, and splitting them apart.The map that Lamson and Miller put forth splits Flathead County, which Stusek said was doing the same “cracking and packing” that Lamson had accused the Republicans of doing.Miller said that the Democratic map follows as closely the precedent set by the last congressional map drawn in the 1980s. That map was met with questions from the Republican commissioners on splitting communities with common interests, like Whitefish and Columbia Falls.“I think regardless of where you draw the line, there will be two communities on either side that are close,” Miller said.Essmann questioned the validity of including competitiveness. He said that the back-and-forth throughout the meeting showed the fallacy of defining competitiveness, especially in a state that is trending in one direction: Republican.“We can fight all of the numerical battles that we want to, but we’re not going to stop numerical trends,” Essmann said.But any line that is drawn comes with consequences.“Every line you draw has political implications, and to think otherwise is just naive,” Smith said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jeff Essmann Dan Stusek Joe Lamson Politics Institutes Maylinn Smith Bozeman Map Flathead County Alex Miller Author email Follow Alex Miller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next City Tiny home village close to opening in Bozeman 3 hrs ago Coronavirus Bozeman Health adapts amid influx of COVID-19 patients 3 hrs ago State Montana redistricting commission shrinks pool of congressional maps to two 4 hrs ago Coronavirus Gallatin County health officials prepare to offer vaccines for young children, booster shots 4 hrs ago City Bozeman mayoral candidates talk affordable housing, building polices at forum 10 hrs ago Health Sheriff disputes MT attorney general's claim to jurisdiction in hospital incident Oct 20, 2021 What to read next City Tiny home village close to opening in Bozeman Coronavirus Bozeman Health adapts amid influx of COVID-19 patients State Montana redistricting commission shrinks pool of congressional maps to two Coronavirus Gallatin County health officials prepare to offer vaccines for young children, booster shots City Bozeman mayoral candidates talk affordable housing, building polices at forum Health Sheriff disputes MT attorney general's claim to jurisdiction in hospital incident Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Bowen's dedication to justice will serve us well Posted: Oct. 21, 2021 Letter to the editor: Urge senators to back Women's Health Protection Act Posted: Oct. 21, 2021 Letter to the editor: Montana's GOP government working against hunters Posted: Oct. 20, 2021 Attorney general appeals injunction halting new abortion laws Posted: Oct. 20, 2021 City approves rezoning for proposed housing project on county land in Bozeman Posted: Oct. 20, 2021