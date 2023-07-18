Sen. Jason Small, R-Busby
Sen. Jason Small, R-Busby, was elected executive secretary of the Montana AFL-CIO in late June.

 Arren Kimbel-Sannit/MTFP

State Sen. Jason Small, R-Busby, strikes a distinct profile as the new executive secretary of the Montana AFL-CIO.

Small, who was elected to the position at the union’s annual convention in June, is a member of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, making him one of the first Indigenous people to lead the AFL-CIO in Montana, a federation of 38 unions in a variety of trades and professions. And while the executive secretary spot is nonpartisan — so it’s hard to say definitively — he also appears to be the first Republican to hold the job.

“I’m glad that people don’t see me as an issue — and they see me as beneficial to the cause, even though I’m not the same as everyone else politically,” Small said in an interview with Montana Free Press this week. “A lot of folks feel like [the AFL-CIO] is a big Democrat organization, and it really necessarily isn’t. It’s a nonpartisan, pro-worker type deal.”


