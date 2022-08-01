Let the news come to you

The percentage of missing Native Americans in Montana continues to rise.

According to a new report from the Montana Department of Justice, American Indians in the state made up 30% of all missing persons in 2021 — compared to 25% between 2017 and 2019 — despite only accounting for 6.7% of the population.

In 2021, Montana law enforcement entered 2,114 missing person cases into the FBI’s National Crime Information Center; of those, 650 were Indigenous persons. And of the 650, 457 were unique entries, and 193 were reports of the same individual missing at least twice during 2021. More than 80% of the reports were youth under the age of 18, and when broken down by gender, 67% were women, and 33% were men.

