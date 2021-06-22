One of the tell-tale signs you’ve crossed into Glacier National Park is that your phone turns into a mostly useless brick of electronics — unless of course you want to use it to take a photo of the stunning mountain vistas. But that could soon change after the National Park Service released a comprehensive telecommunications plan that calls for improved communications systems, including cell service, within the park’s boundaries.
Park spokesperson Gina Kerzman said the plan to improve connectivity in the park is dual-purposed: to improve public safety and to meet changing visitor expectations.
Specifically, the park service wants to replace three existing equipment poles with 40-foot telecommunications towers and extend the height of one 40-foot tower to 80 feet.
It would also include the installation of new and improved radio repeaters.
Kerzman also said that the park wants its employees who are stationed within its boundaries to be able to access the internet when they are off-duty so that they can conduct personal business in an increasingly web-dependent world. He said connectivity will also be helpful for accommodations and other businesses in those developed areas.
Kerzman also said that visitors now expect to be able to use their phone — even in a wild place like Glacier.
“Some people don’t want to be able to connect to the outside world when they’re in a national park, but some people do,” she said.
There will be limits to that connectivity, she said. Specifically, the park service wants to ensure that there is little-to-no service spill over outside those four developed areas and that no service reaches the backcountry. Presently, there is minimal cell service in the park besides the areas around Apgar in the west and St. Mary in the east, though visitors can sometimes get a few bars of service at higher elevations.
One thing park officials are clear on is that they do not want massive cell towers built in the park — and certainly no cell towers being disguised as mock pine trees, like is sometimes done elsewhere.
“We want the most unobtrusive hardware possible,” Kerzman said.
Not everyone supports the idea of cell service in parks. Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, a national nonprofit that encourages public land managers to adhere to environmental ethics and scientific integrity, said that cell service will only further “Disney-fy” national parks to the detriment of the visitor experience.
“The park service says it wants to meet visitor expectations, but if visitors suddenly want giraffes in the park are they going to go out and find some giraffes?” said Jeff Ruch, the group’s pacific director.
Ruch said that while Glacier appears to want to put some guardrails on the expansion of cellular service within its boundaries, he worries that it’s a slippery slope from expanding service in a few areas to dramatically degrading the landscape and park experience. Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility has found that the park service does not have an accurate count of just how many cell towers are on parks nationwide and that in some instances those towers don’t have proper permits.
“Once a park opens up like this it’s sort of like a bag of potato chips: It just can’t stop,” he said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.