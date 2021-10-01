Gallatin County, others could be split by new congressional line By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Oct 1, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Joe Lamson, a member of the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission, holds a map showing the boundaries of old congressional districts and the Continental Divide before a hearing to determine the parameters for splitting Montana into two U.S. congressional districts at the Capitol in Helena on July 8. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Gallatin County, and other counties, could be split by the first congressional line in three decades as the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission moves forward in preparing maps for public comment.The commission received hundreds of publicly submitted maps last month and plans to advance roughly 20 of those maps for public scrutiny next week on Tuesday, Oct. 5. Some of those maps show Gallatin County divided between an eastern and western congressional district.All of the map submissions are available on the commission's website, but not all will be chosen for the next round. And only one from those submitted for public comment could be chosen as the new congressional map for the state on Nov. 14. A Congressional line running through Gallatin County could be a possibility based upon the criteria ironed out by the commission in July. There are mandatory elements that a map must follow, like keeping the populations of districts as equal as possible.“The two districts have to be essentially equal in population as much as possible, and under almost any circumstance that probably means splitting a county or some counties apart,” said Jeremy Johnson, an associate professor of political science at Carroll College. “There’s just no way around it.”Where the line ends up being drawn can shift Republican or Democratic voters from one district to another district, Johnson said.Commission Chair Maylinn Smith said that the public comment on the maps that are chosen on Tuesday will help reflect which one is best for the state. But before the maps make their way to the frying pan of public scrutiny, the commissioners have to advance 20 from the batch they have already received.“We’ve got the criteria, if we’re deviating, they’re going to have to be able to justify why a deviation is necessary,” Smith said.Along with the mandatory criteria are goals, which include not giving a political party an advantage and minimizing dividing cities, towns and counties as much as possible. Commissioner Jeff Essmann said by text message that while the mandatory criteria must be followed, the goals can be balanced.Commissioner Joe Lamson said that there are options where counties are not split, but that some of those maps don’t meet mandatory criteria, like keeping the population as equal as possible in the two districts. Other maps that cut through Gallatin County meet the population requirement, but then give an advantage to a political party. “It’s an issue there, the more splits you cause within a county the more difficulties you tend to have, so you try to avoid that,” Lamson said. “Our job is not to make life difficult for people, it’s to achieve One person, One vote.” Buy Now This map keeps Gallatin County whole, but gives Republicans an advantage in both districts. Made publicly available by the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission Buy Now Gallatin County is divided in this map, but the population distribution is nearly equal in both districts. Made publicly available by the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission What a divided Gallatin County could look like on the elections front breaks down to two different boxes on a ballot. Gallatin County Elections Administrator Eric Semerad said the only significant change for the county elections office would be creating new ballots with different boxes to check depending on where the line is drawn.Some of the maps also cut through reservations. The challenge of keeping reservations whole in the state is made more difficult because no reservation has less than two counties within its borders. The Flathead Reservation, for example, spreads across four counties.Lamson said that it is important to him and his fellow commissioners to keep reservations together and not split them between two congressional districts.“The fact of the matter is that, in Montana, the reservation boundaries are some of the oldest boundaries we have in the state,” Lamson said.The next meeting will be on Oct. 19, which will be when comments on the maps chosen next week are reviewed. Buy Now Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. 