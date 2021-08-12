Bozeman tops 50,000 people; Gallatin County leads Montana in population growth By Alex Miller and Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writers Aug 12, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now A layer of smoke hangs over Bozeman on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. New census data released Thursday shows that Gallatin County is leading the state in population growth. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now A subdivision is pictured from Huffine Road on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman has reached the threshold to be a metropolitan city as long-awaited numbers from the 2020 Census released Thursday show the city cresting the 50,000 population mark.The data put Bozeman’s population at 53,293, an increase of more than 16,000 people since the 2010 Census, when the city’s population was 37,280. The numbers mark Bozeman as one of the country’s fastest growing micropolitan areas and make it one of the six micro areas which saw a population growth of at least 15,000 people between 2010 and 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.The metropolitan designation brings with it a slew of changes related to federal funding and is something the city has planned on for years. A proposal from the federal government to up the threshold for a city to be considered a metropolitan to a population of 100,000 was nixed last month. The data, which have been anxiously awaited for months, also show Gallatin County leads the state in population growth. The county saw a 33% increase and edged out Missoula County to become the state’s second largest by roughly 1,000 people.Belgrade added more than 3,000 people to its population, jumping from 7,389 to 10,460.Yellowstone County still remains the most populous, with roughly 164,000 people. Gallatin County’s population is 118,960.Other larger counties like Flathead and Missoula increased as well. But more rural counties, like Toole and Rosebud, shrank. Meanwhile, the population for the state broke the million person threshold, leaping to roughly 1.08 million people, and granting the state an additional congressional district for the first time since the 1990s.Thursday’s data will be used by the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission to draw not only a new line for the two new Congressional districts, but also in drafting new boundaries for state legislative districts.One of the biggest takeaways from the data release is that the United States has become more racially and ethnically diverse than it has ever been, with major growth in a variety of different racial groups in the past decade.Around 61% of participants identified as white alone in the 2020 Census, marking an 8.6% drop in the nation’s non-Hispanic, white population. Montana’s white, non-Hispanic population crept downward as well, dropping by nearly 5% compared to the overall population. Montana is the sixth whitest state in the country, with Maine taking the top spot.The census broke down ethnicity two ways: either Hispanic or Latino origin, or non-Hispanic or Latino origin. Racial categories were broken into White, Black or African American, Asian, American Indian or Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander, and Some Other Race — which fields all responses that did not fall under the other five categories.For a more specific level of identification, people could choose two or more races as a category, which the census indicated there were 57 possible combinations. Gallatin County's largest percentile growth was in that category, with a 371% increase. 