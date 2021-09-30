AmeriCorps Montana receives $2M from federal government By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Sep 30, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Programs that support land conservation, watershed conservation and resources for first generation college students around Montana are set to receive just over $2 million in federal money.The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and will be going to AmeriCorps affiliated programs and organizations around the state, according to Montana Sen. Jon Tester’s office. Just under $1 million will be going to AmeriCorps State and National programs — like Montana Conservation Corps and Montana Campus Compact — for conservation and education counseling programs.The rest, or just over $1 million, will go to the Governor’s Office of Community Service and would be distributed over the next three years to AmeriCorps programs to increase pay for members. The Montana Conservation Corps, which is based in Bozeman, received the bulk of the ARPA money, with an award of roughly $505,000. That program focuses on land and water conservation efforts, and partners corps members with groups like Trout Unlimited to work in the field.“The full $505,000 will go directly to young people who are doing a year or a summer of national service with Montana Conservation Corps next year,” said CEO and President of Montana Conservation Corps Jono McKinney. “That’ll go straight into their pockets — our corps members who receive a stipend are having a really tough time finding housing and being able to afford housing.”The Big Sky Watershed Corps — which is part of the Montana Conservation Corps — also received about $211,000 in federal money. McKinney said that money will fund 12 full-time positions. Sarah Sadowoski, executive director for the Governor’s Office of Community Service, said that the ARPA money would create around 20 new positions in state AmeriCorps programs, including the Montana Conservation Corps, Montana State Parks AmeriCorps, Justice for Montanans and the Montana Campus Compact.The minimum pay for members was increased this summer to $16,000 a year by ARPA money, an increase of about $1,000 from the former minimum. That new pay hike is for people who complete a year’s worth of work with an AmeriCorps program, Sadowski said.When broken down, that money comes out to less than Montana’s minimum wage of $8.75 an hour. But for the completion of a year of service, a person can walk away with an education grant worth roughly $6,400. That award can be used at colleges in Montana or elsewhere and expires after seven years, Sadowski said.Montana Campus Compact received roughly $117,000 that could generate two new full-time positions. This program acts as a network of colleges that partner with cities and towns across the state to provide resources and mentoring to first generation college students who need help navigating the transition from high school to college.Josh Vanek, the executive director of the Missoula-based program, said that there are 17 colleges across the state, including Montana State University, that work with Campus Compact.“We hear routinely from schools that councilors are overtasked, and they have a really demanding job,” Vanek said. “So this is kind of an additional set of hands.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Americorps Montana Montana Conservation Corps Money Work Politics Economics University Conservation Campus Montana Program Alex Miller Author email Follow Alex Miller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Coronavirus Montana State University's contact tracing relies on student cooperation 4 hrs ago City Incumbent, newcomers compete for two-year Bozeman commission seat 5 hrs ago Environment Sourdough trail closure postponed until Oct. 11 10 hrs ago Business Apples to cider: Lockhorn Hard Cider turns unwanted apples into specialty batch Sep 29, 2021 City Fire department response times slow as Bozeman grows Sep 29, 2021 City City asking voters to approve $2.2 million in Bozeman recreation facility repairs Sep 29, 2021 What to read next Coronavirus Montana State University's contact tracing relies on student cooperation City Incumbent, newcomers compete for two-year Bozeman commission seat Environment Sourdough trail closure postponed until Oct. 11 Business Apples to cider: Lockhorn Hard Cider turns unwanted apples into specialty batch City Fire department response times slow as Bozeman grows City City asking voters to approve $2.2 million in Bozeman recreation facility repairs Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Montana State University's contact tracing relies on student cooperation Posted: 6 p.m. Incumbent, newcomers compete for two-year Bozeman commission seat Posted: 4:45 p.m. Sourdough trail closure postponed until Oct. 11 Posted: 11:30 a.m. Fohrer, Corrine Firth Posted: Sep. 30, 2021 Apples to cider: Lockhorn Hard Cider turns unwanted apples into specialty batch Posted: Sep. 29, 2021