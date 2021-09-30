Support Local Journalism


Programs that support land conservation, watershed conservation and resources for first generation college students around Montana are set to receive just over $2 million in federal money.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and will be going to AmeriCorps affiliated programs and organizations around the state, according to Montana Sen. Jon Tester’s office. Just under $1 million will be going to AmeriCorps State and National programs — like Montana Conservation Corps and Montana Campus Compact — for conservation and education counseling programs.

The rest, or just over $1 million, will go to the Governor’s Office of Community Service and would be distributed over the next three years to AmeriCorps programs to increase pay for members.

The Montana Conservation Corps, which is based in Bozeman, received the bulk of the ARPA money, with an award of roughly $505,000. That program focuses on land and water conservation efforts, and partners corps members with groups like Trout Unlimited to work in the field.

“The full $505,000 will go directly to young people who are doing a year or a summer of national service with Montana Conservation Corps next year,” said CEO and President of Montana Conservation Corps Jono McKinney. “That’ll go straight into their pockets — our corps members who receive a stipend are having a really tough time finding housing and being able to afford housing.”

The Big Sky Watershed Corps — which is part of the Montana Conservation Corps — also received about $211,000 in federal money. McKinney said that money will fund 12 full-time positions.

Sarah Sadowoski, executive director for the Governor’s Office of Community Service, said that the ARPA money would create around 20 new positions in state AmeriCorps programs, including the Montana Conservation Corps, Montana State Parks AmeriCorps, Justice for Montanans and the Montana Campus Compact.

The minimum pay for members was increased this summer to $16,000 a year by ARPA money, an increase of about $1,000 from the former minimum. That new pay hike is for people who complete a year’s worth of work with an AmeriCorps program, Sadowski said.

When broken down, that money comes out to less than Montana’s minimum wage of $8.75 an hour. But for the completion of a year of service, a person can walk away with an education grant worth roughly $6,400. That award can be used at colleges in Montana or elsewhere and expires after seven years, Sadowski said.

Montana Campus Compact received roughly $117,000 that could generate two new full-time positions. This program acts as a network of colleges that partner with cities and towns across the state to provide resources and mentoring to first generation college students who need help navigating the transition from high school to college.

Josh Vanek, the executive director of the Missoula-based program, said that there are 17 colleges across the state, including Montana State University, that work with Campus Compact.

“We hear routinely from schools that councilors are overtasked, and they have a really demanding job,” Vanek said. “So this is kind of an additional set of hands.”

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

