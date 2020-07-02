Fisheries officials are on the hunt for illegally introduced fish in a number of small ponds around the Gallatin Valley.
Travis Horton, regional fisheries manager for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said agency staff are using gill nets and electrofishing equipment on Bozeman Pond, Glen Lake, the ponds at Gallatin Regional Park and several others to survey the different fish species in each pond.
Crews are using both floating and sinking nets to look for fish. Horton said they’re knocking out a couple ponds each day and may do some next week.
FWP has long been worried about so-called “bucket biology” — shorthand for illegal introductions of fish into new waterbodies. The sampling at ponds around the valley will help them understand the scope of the problem here and what fish are available to people hoping to move them.
“We’re just trying to see what’s in all these ponds,” Horton said.
It’s well-known that people can and will move fish, as evidenced by the presence of non-native brook and lake trout in certain places. In the Gallatin Valley, it’s shown by the presence of largemouth bass and bluegill.
FWP stocked those fish in the ponds in Three Forks in the 1970s. Since then, largemouth and bluegill have been found in ponds all over the valley, including Glen Lake and others around Bozeman.
Horton said species like koi and goldfish are often found in public ponds, too. Not long ago, he received a photo of an Oscar fish found in the Gallatin River.
Already this week crews have found fish they didn’t know about. Horton said a crew sampling the Three Forks ponds on Wednesday found a Utah chub, a non-native species sometimes caught and used as bait. They weren’t stocked in those ponds, and Horton said he didn’t know if FWP had documented one in those ponds before.
Special attention will be paid to smallmouth bass and walleye, which FWP is worried that people might move into one of the region’s famous trout streams. The fish could compete for food with trout or even feed on young trout.
“Smallmouth and walleye in the river would be really bad,” Horton said.
People have reported finding smallmouth bass in a number of area rivers over the years. FWP hasn’t confirmed any of those reports, and it has checked both the lower Madison and East Gallatin in the past few years.
In 2019, FWP proposed poisoning the River Rock pond outside of Belgrade to get rid of the smallmouth bass there. The plan calls for stocking the pond with rainbow trout.
Horton said officials are still reviewing that project and that the sampling around the valley this week would help inform their decision.
