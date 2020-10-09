LIVINGSTON — Signs for several candidates adorned the Republican Party office off Highway 89 and American and Trump flags flew from a flagpole in the parking lot as candidates gathered on Thursday afternoon to encourage Montanans to vote in the Nov. 3 election.
Republicans running for state or federal office spoke briefly to a crowd of about 35. Only Sen. Steve Daines, who is seeking reelection, and Auditor Matt Rosendale, who is running for U.S. House against Kathleen Williams, were absent.
Rep. Greg Gianforte, a gubernatorial candidate, highlighted his work launching RightNow Technologies in Bozeman as the experience needed to lead Montana. He vowed to revitalize the economy, limit government spending and cut taxes.
He criticized Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock for vetoing conservative bills passed by the Republican-led state Legislature and said he would sign those bills into law.
“There’s a lot at stake in this election,” Gianforte said. “And I just know that based on my travels to every corner of the state, meeting with Montanans, I am optimistic we can get our economy open again, we can create more good paying jobs, we can get Montanans back to work while protecting our way of life. And our best days are ahead of us. If you believe that, please join us. It’s a critical time.”
Roosevelt County Attorney Austin Knudsen, who is running for attorney general against Raph Graybill, promised to use his experience in the criminal justice system to get a handle on the state’s methamphetamine crisis, which he said has led to a dramatic increase in violent crime in recent years.
“I see a lot of people here wearing masks, and we’re worried about coronavirus,” Knudsen said. “That’s fine. That’s great. The real epidemic facing Montana is methamphetamine.“
Elsie Arntzen, superintendent of public instruction, said she focused her first four years in office on ensuring Montana students learn critical skills. She is running again, she said, because she has a lot of work left to do. She will face Democrat Melissa Romano on Nov. 3.
Deputy Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen pointed to her accomplishments over the last four years as evidence she should be Montana’s next secretary of state. She said she has cut phone wait times for citizens seeking services and helped eliminate errors in business licensing while, at the same time, reducing spending and cutting staff.
She called out her opponent, Democrat Bryce Bennett, for trying to “liberalize” elections and vowed to “fight for your right to vote in-person,” a jab at Bullock, who let counties choose whether to hold a mail-ballot general election in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Auditor candidate Troy Downing said he would bring private sector experience in securities and insurance to Helena. He promised to protect consumers while also not impeding business. He said his opponent, Democrat Shane Morigeau, is out-of-touch with Montanans because he has spent years working in government.
“Here’s a big difference between the offering on the Republican side and the whatever you want to call it on the Democrat side,” Downing said. “On the Democrat side we’ve got a lot of career politicians. We’ve got guys like Biden, like Cooney that have never signed the front of the check, that have never done anything in the private sector. They’ve never done anything but be career politicians.”
While a sign posted at Thursday’s event asked attendees to practice social distancing, the provided chairs were not placed six feet apart. All the candidates wore masks, but only about half of attendees did.
Thursday’s event was part of a three-day tour by Montana Republican candidates that began Wednesday in Hamilton and will end Friday in Dillon. The candidates also appeared in Bozeman after their stop in Livingston.
Montana Democrats are also holding a similar statewide tour. Last weekend, Gov. Bullock and Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, who is running for governor against Rep. Gianforte, visited Bozeman.
