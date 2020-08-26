Local governments are using a reimbursement program from the state to set aside money for their ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this summer, Gov. Steve Bullock decided to use some of the $1.25 billion Montana received from the federal government as part of the congressional coronavirus relief package to reimburse local governments for costs associated with COVID-19.
Gallatin County and Bozeman have received their first reimbursements from the state. The county received $1.62 million and the city received $1.26 million.
They are now submitting their second round of reimbursement requests and will send a final request by December.
Local governments were able to request repayment for costs tied to the pandemic, such as personal protective gear and equipment necessary for working remotely.
They could also request payment for first responders’ salaries and benefits.
However, the county and city had previously allocated money to first responders because those staff members are paid regardless of the pandemic. As a result, the reimbursement has enabled the city and county to move the money they had planned to spend on first responders into a new reserve.
Kristin Donald, the city of Bozeman's finance director, said the city is still figuring out how much money it will be able to place into a reserve. She added that the city commission will use the reserve for COVID-19 relief but has yet to decide with specific initiatives it will fund.
The county’s new reserve now totals $1 million, said finance director Justine Swanson. The county has already put some of the money toward a few COVID-19 related services.
So far, the county has allocated $60,000 of the reserve to the Northern Rocky Mountain Economic Development District, $56,000 to Gallatin County Court Services and $30,000 to Prospera Business Network, Swanson said.
The Northern Rocky Mountain Economic Development District is using most of the $60,000 to match federal money the nonprofit received to hire a recovery coordinator and a data analyst, said executive director Rob Gilmore.
The recovery coordinator will work with local groups focused on the local recovery to better organize their efforts, foster collaboration between the groups and communicate with the state and federal government, Gilmore said.
The data analyst will help the local groups collect the information they need — such as surveys of area businesses — to understand what resources could help them weather the pandemic, Gilmore said.
Gallatin County Court Services has used some of the $56,000 it received to purchase dozens of devices that remotely track defendants’ alcohol consumption, so they no longer need to come to the Law and Justice Center for breath tests, director Steve Ette said. Court services also purchased equipment to remotely monitor inmates who were released from jail in March to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s for the safety of defendants and the safety of our staff,” Ette said.
The county plans to spend the rest of the reserve on work related to COVID-19.
“We are waiting to see what arises,” Swanson said. “We didn’t want to create parameters for those funds and then decide later that those parameters were too narrow for the things we would like to fund to help us respond.”
The county doesn’t have a formal process for distributing the reserve, but Swanson said departments and nonprofits are bringing their requests to the Gallatin City-County Health Department and to the county administrator’s office, which then typically send to the commissioners.
When drafting the county budget for next year, commissioners planned to levy taxes to create a COVID-19 emergency reserve of $500,000. They didn't levy those taxes because of the state reimbursement program.
Even with the reserve, commissioners increased taxes by $3.8 million for next year, bringing the county’s total budget to $181 million.
Bozeman and Gallatin County are among the top recipients of the state’s reimbursement program, which, by Tuesday, had distributed $36.1 million to local governments, according to the Department of Commerce website.
The local government reimbursement program is one of several grant programs Gov. Steve Bullock created using the federal relief dollars. The state has distributed about $327 million of the $1.25 billion that Montana received.
