When Ed Stafman, a Democrat, saw that Rep. Tom Woods was terming out of the state House, he decided to run for his seat to be a voice for his neighbors in south-central Bozeman.
For Libertarian Francis Wendt, the motivation to run was giving the voters of House District 62, a solidly Democratic area, a choice after Woods ran unopposed in the two most recent elections.
Stafman, 66, spent more than two decades as a trial lawyer in Tallahassee, Florida, specializing in civil rights and defending death penalty cases. He then earned a Ph.D. in religion while also attending rabbinic school. After becoming ordained, he moved to Bozeman where he served as the rabbi of Congregation Beth Shalom from 2008 until his retirement in 2018. As rabbi, he said he focused on interfaith work.
“In the end, interfaith work is really about bringing people together from diverse backgrounds, listening to one another, learning from each other, discovering our commonalities and shared values and building on that rather than getting bogged down in those differences,” Stafman said. “I think that’s transferable to the state Legislature.”
Wendt, 38, lives in Four Corners and is the front desk supervisor for the Bozeman Hampton Inn. He also serves in the Montana National Guard and has held leadership positions in the Libertarian Party of Gallatin Valley, the Montana Libertarian Party and the Libertarian National Committee.
“This district hasn’t had a choice in quite some time,” Wendt said. “And I don’t think that’s representative of the democratic process.”
In 2016, Wendt ran for House District 61 in Bozeman and garnered 4% of the vote. In 2018, he ran for Senate District 32 in Gallatin County and earned 3% of the vote.
If elected, Stafman said he would like to create a more fair and just system of government.
“This philosophy among some that government is evil and should be dismantled as much as possible, I just think that’s wrongheaded,” he said. “Words like ‘public schools’ and ‘public lands’ and ‘public health’ mean a lot to me. … Whereas some people would like to destroy anything public, I think that promoting our working together to create a better Bozeman and a better Montana is important.”
Stafman said he would like to provide property tax relief, increase the minimum wage, revise the income tax to ensure wealthier Montanans pay more than lower income residents and implement taxes that target tourists, such taxes on hotel rooms or rental cars.
Wendt doesn’t support increasing taxes.
“If there are ways I can put money back in people’s pockets or make their lives better, that’s what I’ll do,” he said.
Stafman said he would do everything he could to protect Medicaid expansion and find ways to provide affordable health care to more Montanans.
Wendt doesn’t support Medicaid expansion and would like to replace it with rules that make medical billing more transparent, giving Montanans the information they need to make better health care decisions.
“I don’t think the government should be involved in people’s health care, but that doesn’t mean I’d cut Medicaid expansion without another system in place,” Wendt said. “I’m not going to pull the foundation out from something without a replacement.”
Stafman has pledged to object to any legislative efforts to develop or privatize public lands. He also has vowed to work to create a 100% clean energy economy in Montana by 2035.
Wendt also said he would like to ensure public lands are protected for future generations, which he said included better managing forests and natural resources. He declined to specify what that management would look like.
“We need to be thinking about how Montana and Bozeman maintain their quality of life,” he said.
