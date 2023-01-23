“Without that support we wouldn’t have been able to save our shelter,” Smith said. “It reveals that our community and even surrounding communities have animal welfare as a priority and they’re rooted in our mission to help animals that are homeless or need medical treatment or care.”
While the main shelter building was under renovations, Stafford was able to open its barn in October for owners to surrender their pets and to hand out free pet food to those who needed it. Around 108 animals have been helped since the barn opened.
People interested in adoptions can schedule an appointment Wednesday to Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. They’re asked to call to schedule a time at 406-222-2111. Animals available for adoption can also be viewed online.
“We’ve been doing adoptions by appointments so it gives the staff less interruptions so that they can attend to the animals in the mornings and take care of feeding and medicating,” Smith said.
Shortly after the floods, the shelter furloughed staff and recently offered positions to every employee who wanted to return. The shelter hired new employees for those that didn’t decide to return, and Smith estimates there are around a dozen employees.
During the rebuilding phase, the shelter made some modifications to make it more flood-resilient should another natural disaster occur. It elevated some appliances like boilers at least four feet off the ground so they wouldn’t be damaged and purchased stainless steel tables and cabinets. Structurally, the building remains the same as before the flood.
Smith thanked the local community who not only helped fundraise but also showed up to clean.
The renovations and repairs on the building went smoothly, without any construction delays, Smith said.
“I think initially it was a bit overwhelming but with everyone’s support it made it a lot easier,” she said. “I’m pretty proud of how fast we were able to restore and recover the shelter compared to some neighboring businesses that also were flooded.”
The goal of the shelter is to help owners keep the pets, with additional programs available to provide financial aid for food or vet bills and to help with behavioral modification training. Smith said they’ve seen a lot of owners have to surrender their pets because of housing related issues.
While the shelter is now able to accept stray animals, Smith wanted to remind people that not every cat who wanders is lost and most lost dogs are found within a mile of their home.
Smith encouraged people to continue using their own creative problem-solving ideas to reunite lost pets with their owners, like posting to social media and giving the owner time to find their pet before calling the shelter.
“We’re happy that we’re in the main building. We’re refreshed and we’re seeing it as an opportunity to do better,” Smith said.
