Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Livingston’s Stafford Animal Shelter reopened its main shelter on Monday, the first time since the historic Yellowstone River flooding forced its closure.

The shelter, which has been closed since June 2022, had around four feet of water sweep through its building.

Lauren Smith, Stafford Animal Shelter’s executive director, said it was inspiring to see the outpouring of support and financial aid from locals and people around the country.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.