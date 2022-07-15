The event was originally scheduled for Aug. 3, a few days ahead of the 45th annual Sweet Pea Festival on Aug. 5-7.
“We will take this next year to reimagine and revamp The Bite of Bozeman. We believe this is a great opportunity to bring something new and exciting to Bozeman,” said festival Executive Director Kris Olenicki in a news release announcing the decision.
In a follow-up email, Olenicki said they don’t know what next year’s Bite would look like but they would begin planning after the Sweet Pea festival.
“We have been talking about revamping and reimagining The Bite for the last few years so this year gave us the kick in the pants we needed to move forward with a change,” Olenicki said.
In a strong year, the food-focused event brings in 50 local restaurants and food vendors, but this year only 10 had signed up.
Those who couldn’t commit to the event cited a lack of staffing, according to organizers.
Festival organizers said the vendors who had already signed on to the event would receive a full refund. The Downtown Bozeman Association also offered to let them participate in the Music on Main event on Aug. 4, which is sponsored by the Sweet Pea Festival.
The three-day festival includes a parade, which was held as a cruise down Main Street in 2020 due to the pandemic. Last year, the summer festival was back in full force with it’s normal slate of events.
This year, the Sweet Pea 5K and 10K run will be held on Aug. 6, followed by the parade at 10 a.m., including an inaugural dog parade.
Sponsored by West Paw, the entry fee is $20 per dog with proceeds benefiting Working Dogs for Conservation. Canine participants are encouraged to come dressed up, and organizers ask that dogs be well-behaved, comfortable in a crowd and able to get along with other dogs.
The festival, held since 1978, uses proceeds from the events to offer arts and art education grants.
