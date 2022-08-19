Let the news come to you

Bob and Virginia Bos rolled up in a convertible and waved to a crowd of spudsters on Saturday morning, right as Manhattan’s 36th annual Potato Festival activated with a parade down Main Street.

The Bos family runs a dairy farm about a mile north of Manhattan, and they attend the Potato Festival just about every year, Bob said. This summer, he and Virginia were nominated as Spudfest King and Queen for their contributions to the local agricultural community.

“We were in front of a lot of people here today. It was a beautiful time and an honor for sure,” said Bob, who’s been running his farm for 60 years. “We love Manhattan. It’s a beautiful part of the county, and it’s still country.”

