Bob and Virginia Bos rolled up in a convertible and waved to a crowd of spudsters on Saturday morning, right as Manhattan’s 36th annual Potato Festival activated with a parade down Main Street.
The Bos family runs a dairy farm about a mile north of Manhattan, and they attend the Potato Festival just about every year, Bob said. This summer, he and Virginia were nominated as Spudfest King and Queen for their contributions to the local agricultural community.
“We were in front of a lot of people here today. It was a beautiful time and an honor for sure,” said Bob, who’s been running his farm for 60 years. “We love Manhattan. It’s a beautiful part of the county, and it’s still country.”
People cheered as deputies from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office drove by in patrol cars, and they clapped along as firefighters with the Manhattan Volunteer Fire Department danced to “Cotton Eye Joe” in the street.
Lori Myers, the festival’s committee chair, noted that about 85 vendors signed up to be a part of the event this year, and it was wonderful to bring people to Manhattan to celebrate its farming and agricultural heritage.
“It’s wonderful to have so much community support,” she said. “Hearing the laughs and seeing the smiles on kids’ faces is why we do this.”
This year’s Potato Festival kicked off with a fireman’s breakfast, which was followed by the second annual Jim Oriet’s 5K Color Run. There were trike races, plenty of arts, crafts and food, mini sumo wrestling, a rubber duck race, a bloody mary bar, live music and lawnmower races.
A 1916-2022 All School Reunion took place at Manhattan High School in the afternoon, and multiple graduating classes rode around on floats during the parade. Myers said that COVID-19 disrupted the homecoming in 2020, so organizers rescheduled it to this year.
“They are all so appreciative of this festival and what it means to come home and celebrate,” she said.
Festival-goers packed the Manhattan Senior Center, where baked potatoes sold like hotcakes for its annual fundraiser, according to manager Rosanne Kruse. The event helps to bring in some money to the senior center, and it makes it more visible to the community, she said.
Yellowstone Alliance Adventures helped to bake close to 500 potatoes from local food stores and food banks in preparation, but coordinators were short on volunteers to cook and serve the meals, Kruse said.
Coach Wes Kragt of the Manhattan Tigers Football Team wrangled some players, and they spent the morning and afternoon serving baked potatoes to passersby in their orange and black jerseys.
“We do meals for seniors 60 and up on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays,” Kruse said. “It gives seniors a place to get affordable and tasty meals.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.