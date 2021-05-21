Bozeman woke up to snow-covered cars, trees and buildings Friday morning as a spring storm swept through the state. Forecasts suggest more precipitation could be on the way.
Ray Greely, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Great Falls, said this week’s storm dropped three to five inches of snow around Gallatin Valley Thursday night into Friday morning. Snow fell intermittently throughout Friday, causing trees to droop.
The National Weather Service on Friday morning issued a special weather statement for Beaverhead, Madison and Gallatin Counties about a band of snow passing through the areas. One to two additional inches of snow were expected to accumulate.
There may be a short break from the snow and rain on Saturday, but another batch of wet weather is heading toward southwest Montana, according to forecasts by the National Weather Service.
The new system should start to pass through the Bozeman area on Saturday night and continue into Monday. It’s looking slightly warmer, but there could be some discrepancies in temperatures, Greely said.
The weather could “bring another round of substantial precipitation,” causing some localized flooding issues, according to meteorologists in Great Falls. Warmer temperatures are likely to limit the snowfall to higher elevations.
According to Friday forecasts for the Bozeman area, there was a 90% chance of precipitation on Saturday night, a 100% chance on Sunday and a 60% chance on Monday. Thunderstorms were possible on Saturday night and Sunday.
Greely said drivers should be aware of variable road conditions, as visibility may be low and roads could be covered in slush and ice in some areas. Even minimal snow cover can create dangerous conditions on roads, he said.
Bozeman Police Department Sgt. Justin Chaffins said he was surprised that city police didn’t respond to any weather-related car wrecks on Friday morning, considering the wintry conditions.
“It’s really fortunate,” he said.
However, a Montana Highway Patrol incident map showed there were about 20 crashes reported in Gallatin County on Friday before noon. Many of the accidents occurred along Interstate 90, and most didn’t result in injuries.
Chaffins urged drivers to maintain adequate distance between vehicles, turn on headlights, use signals and remove all snow from car windows.
