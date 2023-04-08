Let the news come to you

Four volunteers handed wish lists with staple pantry items to customers at Town and Country Foods on 11th Avenue on Saturday morning.

People who filed out of the store occasionally dropped produce, pasta, rice, granola bars and other items into two large cardboard bins.

“We’re collecting assorted groceries — so non-perishables as well as produce,” said Mathia Jacobsen, Gallatin Valley Food Bank food rescue coordinator. “We’re bringing awareness to the fact that the food bank still needs donations all year round.”


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

