Food Rescue Coordinator Mathia Jacobson, left, hands a Gallatin Valley Food Bank wish list to volunteer Rick Cameron, right, at Town and Country Foods during the Spring for Food Drive on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
A bin of donated non-perishable food items begins to fill up at Town and Country Foods on 11th Avenue on Saturday, April 8, 2023. People donated food as part of the annual Spring for Food Drive to benefit the Gallatin Valley Food Bank.
Four volunteers handed wish lists with staple pantry items to customers at Town and Country Foods on 11th Avenue on Saturday morning.
People who filed out of the store occasionally dropped produce, pasta, rice, granola bars and other items into two large cardboard bins.
“We’re collecting assorted groceries — so non-perishables as well as produce,” said Mathia Jacobsen, Gallatin Valley Food Bank food rescue coordinator. “We’re bringing awareness to the fact that the food bank still needs donations all year round.”
Saturday’s push to gather 15,000 pounds of donated food at 11 grocery stores in Bozeman and Belgrade was part of the Human Resource Development Council’s Spring for Food Drive to benefit the Gallatin Valley Food Bank.
Years ago, the drive began as a door-to-door December operation where volunteers would drop off bags with wish lists at homes. They would return days later to pick up bags of donated food, then drop them off at central locations. Then Cardinal Distributing would deliver the items to the food bank.
“It was certainly just a ton of logistics, and there was a lot of reliance on volunteers to get all the food picked up,” said Jon Horn, Gallatin Valley Food Bank operations manager. “As Can the Griz grew larger over the years, I think our community had a bit of donation fatigue by December.”
The model shifted away from the door-to-door canvassing in the winter of 2019. Now, volunteers hand food wish lists to customers at grocery stores during a five-hour period. Organizers collect the donated items, which consist of what the food bank needs most.
Horn said that Cardinal Distributing is still a key partner in the process, as the company prints out the wish lists and delivers the big bins to the food bank by the end of the day. First Security Bank helps to recruit a large fleet of lots of volunteers, who also help to separate the items.
Aside from it being a win-win for grocery stores and for customers at the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, the Spring for Food Drive also presents a unique opportunity, according to Horn. It takes place at grocery stores, so volunteers can ask for produce.
“At a normal drive where people are going door to door, you wouldn’t want to get people pulling stuff out of their refrigerators, setting it out and having it spoil,” he said. “Here, we’re getting exactly what we need. That is very effective, compared to people cleaning out their pantries and giving us a lot of old food.”
Jill Holder, HRDC’s food and nutrition director, said in a news release that the need for food and nutrition support has not diminished, and given the high cost of living in the area and other living expenses, households continue to struggle greatly with making ends meet.
“Our local food bank consistently provides over 1,400 boxes of groceries per month including fresh produce, dairy, meat and canned goods,” she said. “We know the number one way we can support our community is to help ensure no one goes to bed hungry.”
Part of that effort involves KidsPack — a program that connects kids with nutritious foods, according to Holder.
“Each week we deliver 550 grocery bags of food directly to school-aged children and assist an additional 800 students a month through our school pantry programs,” she said.
Horn said the Spring for Food Drive comes at a perfect time, since the Can the Griz competition between Montana State University and the University of Montana wraps up before Thanksgiving and food boxes for families add up fast.
“Usually during Can the Griz we’ll get a lot of soup, canned vegetables, beans, and things like that, but none of those things are on our wish list here,” he said. Instead, staff are buying staple items like cereal, pasta and rice.
Beyond participating in the Spring for Food Driver or dropping off donations at the grocery stores and the food bank, people can provide support through monetary donations, according to Horn. People can visit https://gallatinvalleyfoodbank.org/ for more information.
In between thanking customers at Town and Country Foods for their donations, Jacobson said that as someone who works at the food bank, she gets to see how fast food comes in and leaves firsthand.
“Being able to get out into the community and ask and then see how the community provides just in one day is super cool,” she said. “Being able to see how the community provides for people in need is really meaningful.”
