Sloane Cureton, right, a fifth grader at Anderson School, high-fives Yura Trilisky, a sixth grader at Sacajawea Middle School, after Trilisky won and Cureton placed second in the Gallatin County Spelling Bee at the Museum of the Rockies on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sloane Cureton, a fifth grader at Anderson School, reacts with relief after making it to another round of the Gallatin County Spelling Bee at the Museum of the Rockies on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Cureton placed second.
Yura Trilisky earned the title of top speller at the Gallatin County Spelling Bee on Saturday morning. As seven rounds of intense competition wore on, he correctly spelled the words twelve, grumbling, reactionary, seclusion, symmetrical, modular and phalanges.
Trilisky’s winning word was “regurgitate,” and after he secured his title, a spell-off between Anderson School 5th grader Sloane Cureton and Belgrade Middle School 7th grader Carson Wyant ensued.
Cureton won the title of first runner-up after she correctly spelled retinol, tenaciously, importunate and exaggerate. Wyant took third place with the words indemnity, ascension and krypton.
Applause erupted in Museum of the Rockies’ Hager Auditorium, which was packed with proud parents, siblings and family members. While the kids competed, visitors wandered through the museum, free of charge.
Residents from across the state could see the museum for free on Saturday as part of its first Montana Day. Recently, two new exhibits arrived. They’re called “Under the Arctic: Digging into Permafrost” and “Marvelocity: The Art of Alex Ross.”
It felt awesome to win the county-wide spelling bee, said Trilisky — a Sacajawea Middle School 6th grader. He admitted that he felt like his words were easier, but he said he’s looking forward to competing for the statewide title.
Now that the Gallatin County bee has concluded, four of its contestants are heading to the 58th Treasure State Spelling Bee. That competition will be held in Montana State University’s Strand Union Building on March 11, beginning at 1 p.m.
The statewide bee features top spellers (grades 4-8) from public and private schools located all over Montana. Radio and newspaper columnist Chrysti “The Wordsmith” is the pronouncer, and journalists with the Montana Television Network are officiating.
Whoever wins first place will head to the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C., where they’ll go head to head with the top contestants from other states. They have a shot at winning a $50,000 prize.
For students to move up in the competition, their schools have to register with the E.W. Scripps Company, which administers the national bee. Two of Saturday’s top six spellers attend schools that haven’t registered, so they can’t continue on, Nielson said.
Trilisky, Cureton, Ophir Middle School 7th grader Riley Niva and Manhattan Public Schools 8th grader Ruth Vinson are set to represent Gallatin County at the upcoming Treasure State bee, he said.
Nielson taught for 23 years, so he’s been a part of lots of smaller bees.
“You always feel for kids when they try really hard and misspell something, but it’s fun to see them get excited and try hard and compete and spell words that we can’t even spell,” he said.
Gallatin County Commissioner Jennifer Boyer served a judge at Saturday’s spelling bee, and and it was her first time officiating. She said she felt like everything was well-run and it was really fun.
“Even though the kids were under a lot of pressure, I feel that we created the most supportive kind of environment that really celebrated their hard work,” she said. “They did a great job, and I’m happy for everyone who participated. Everyone who stood up there was a winner.”
