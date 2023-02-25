Let the news come to you

Yura Trilisky earned the title of top speller at the Gallatin County Spelling Bee on Saturday morning. As seven rounds of intense competition wore on, he correctly spelled the words twelve, grumbling, reactionary, seclusion, symmetrical, modular and phalanges.

Trilisky’s winning word was “regurgitate,” and after he secured his title, a spell-off between Anderson School 5th grader Sloane Cureton and Belgrade Middle School 7th grader Carson Wyant ensued.

Cureton won the title of first runner-up after she correctly spelled retinol, tenaciously, importunate and exaggerate. Wyant took third place with the words indemnity, ascension and krypton.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

