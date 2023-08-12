Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Thomas Goltz was well-known in Azerbaijan, so when the news of his passing on July 29 hit, the response was genuine sadness and feeling of losing a friend even if Thomas’ home is literally half the way across the globe.

Since early ’90s, when Goltz first arrived on the shores of the Caspian Sea to witness and document the brutality of war in his brilliant Azerbaijan Diary, he had indeed become a part of a new and growing nation in its first years of independence. Thomas stayed with us through most difficult days and filed media reports to wake up the indifferent world to the tragedy unfolding before his eyes. He then witnessed Azerbaijan’s rebirth under the leadership of his friend, the late President Heydar Aliyev, and he let a sigh of relief every time he saw Azerbaijan stand firmer and firmer on its feet. In a sense, Azerbaijan was his nation as much as ours.

Loud-speaking in his mix of Azerbaijani and Turkish, bold, mustachioed and wearing his characteristic shirt and suit, Thomas was impossible to miss and he did not intend to be missed. He had friends and knew more people in Azerbaijan than a regular Azerbaijani does. He was clearly a Montana man too, a hunter and a grilled game enthusiast, uncompromising free spirit uncomfortable in big cities and very much at home in the mountains and open spaces.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.